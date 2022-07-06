The Kor Group Launches New Residential Luxury Lifestyle Brand with Whitney, 196 Apartments and Penthouses in Uptown, Dallas

DALLAS, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Kor Group, a vertically-integrated real estate investment, development, and management firm, today announced the launch of its new luxury residential lifestyle brand in tandem with comprehensive renovations at Whitney Uptown, a 21-story luxury apartment and penthouse community with 196 units in the charming Uptown neighborhood. Whitney Uptown (formerly known as Uptown Tower) includes modern one-and two-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom penthouses, featuring stunning city views and garage parking. Whitney Uptown is under the management of Lincoln Property Company.



Whitney introduces an elevated living experience grounded in bringing design-driven residences and modern amenities to vibrant, high-growth, and popular neighborhoods. Led by Kor’s unique expertise in repositioning multifamily assets, Whitney merges thoughtful design, branding, amenities, and comfort to create lasting value for all stakeholders. One of three Kor acquisitions in Texas in the past year, Whitney is the sister property to its approachable lifestyle brand Wray—a traditional garden-style apartment and townhome community in North Dallas.

Whitney’s reimagined interiors feature upgraded wood-style flooring throughout the entirety of the home and bedrooms. Updated kitchens and bathrooms are bright and airy, with white quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer matte black fixtures, and polished porcelain tile. Private balconies highlight seamless indoor-outdoor living and unparalleled views of Uptown and Downtown Dallas.

The expansive and unparalleled pool-deck has been updated with a modern swimming pool, cold plunge pool, pergola, outdoor TVs and grilling area, fitness center, and resident clubhouse with high-speed Wi-Fi. Whitney Uptown is a pet-friendly community.

“We are excited to debut our new luxury lifestyle brand at the Whitney Uptown,” said Jeremy Basloe, Principal, The Kor Group. “Whitney has been fully renovated as a first class luxury high rise, with exceptional views and elevated amenities, designed to serve the growing population within the heart of culturally-rich Uptown neighborhood. With an active, connected, and cultured lifestyle, Whitney offers exceptional value for future and current residents in one of Dallas’s hottest neighborhoods.”

With walkability to all that Uptown and West Village have to offer, the residential tower is directly above Hopdoddy, across the street from Bread Winners Café & Bakery, and is easily walkable to Katy Trail, Whole Foods and several restaurants, bars, and employers. Located directly on the trolley line, residents can easily take the trolley to commute to work or eclectic dining, shopping, and entertainment along McKinney Ave.

For leasing information please visit whitneyuptown.com or call (214) 393-7332.

About The Kor Group

The Kor Group is an international real estate investment and management company with extensive holdings and development experience in commercial real estate properties. Since its inception in 1999, Kor has acquired and developed hospitality, residential, and office assets valued in excess of $3 billion. Central to Kor’s investment strategy is value creation through distinctive design and branding. By fusing creative design with an agile investment and development discipline, Kor has amassed a portfolio of high performing assets and has built a signature brand translatable across its properties. Kor has acquired, repositioned, and managed over 15 million square feet of residential, mixed use, hotel, commercial office, and retail space. Kor has over $1 billion in active developments – 1.4 million square feet in the acquisition, development, or construction stage, including ground-up development, value-add repositioning, and adaptive reuse. www.thekorgroup.com

About Lincoln Property Company

Lincoln Property Company was founded in 1965 by Mack Pogue as a builder and operator of high-quality residential communities. Headquartered in Dallas, Lincoln focuses on real estate investment, construction, and development, in addition to property management. In 2019, Lincoln Property Company’s residential division formed a strategic partnership with Cadillac Fairview (CF), a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class retail, office, residential, industrial, and mixed-use assets. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $36 billion of assets across the Americas, Asia, and the United Kingdom, with further expansion planned into Europe. Lincoln is currently the second largest multifamily manager in the United States with more than 210,000 units under management. For more information about Lincoln Property Company, please visit www.lincolnapts.com/business-services .

