Bifacial Solar Market Is Expected to Reach $31.1 Billion by 2031: AMR

Portland, OR, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bifacial solar market generated $8.7 billion in 2021, and bifacial solar market size is projected to reach $31.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.

Extensive installations of renewable energy source for power generation in various countries, increase in investment in green energy resources among both developed and developing countries, and rise in awareness regarding the use of low carbon intensive technologies among people are expected to drive the growth of the global bifacial solar market. On the other hand, high cost of bifacial solar panels is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, the presence of government incentives and reduction in taxes in developing countries are expected to create remarkable opportunities for the growth of the industry.

Download Report Sample (300 Pages PDF with Insights) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17339

COVID-19 Scenario

The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global bifacial solar market, owing to the presence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

Lockdowns resulted in the closure of various industrial operations, including those of solar related equipment, and adversely affected its demand in most of the countries. This was majorly due to the stringent social distancing restrictions imposed by the government in order to limit the spread of the virus during the pandemic.

However, the market is expected to recoup soon.

The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global bifacial solar market based on cell type, frame type, end use, and region.

Based on frame type, the framed segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global market. The frameless segment, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Bifacial Solar Market Request Here

Based on end use, the industrial segment held the majority market share in 2021, holding nearly half of the global market. The residential segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Europe held the lion’s share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/17339

The key players analyzed in the global bifacial solar market report include Jinko Solar Holdings, Canadian Solar, Yingli Green Energy, LG Electronics, LONGi, JA Solar Holding Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sun Power Corporation, Trina Solar, and Wuxi Suntech Power Co., Ltd.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

(Pre-Book Now with 10% Discount)

Concentrated Photovoltaic System Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2029

Alternative Solar Photovoltaic Technologies Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2029

Thin Film Photovoltaic Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2029

Ultra Efficient Solar Power Market - Global Opportunities and Forecasts, 2022-2029

Next-generation Organic Solar Cell Market: Global Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2029

Airport Solar Power Market – Global Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2029

Solar Photovoltaic Glass Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026

Smart Solar Power Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2030

Solar Panel Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

Solar Cell Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030

Photovoltaic Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2019-2026

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact us:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn