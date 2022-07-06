Little Leaves Behavioral Services Earns Three-Year Reaccreditation From Behavioral Health Center of Excellence

SILVER SPRING, Md., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based Applied Behavioral Analysis (ABA) for children, today announced it has been recognized with a three-year reaccreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence® (BHCOE®), an international accrediting body that develops and measures standards for autism and ABA organizations.



BHCOE certification, the only ABA-specific accreditation, recognizes behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff qualifications and consumer satisfaction, and that promote systems to enhance these areas. Acting as a third party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices and accredits only those service agencies that meet these standards.

Little Leaves’ team of highly trained professionals provides high-quality ABA therapy for young children with autism spectrum disorders. The program is specifically designed for children ages 18 months to 6 years and is run in a preschool-like setting to help improve social-communication skills, school readiness, and independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partners with families to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.

“We are thrilled and honored to earn this three-year reaccreditation from BHCOE. It validates our commitment to providing high-quality ABA services and celebrates our high-caliber and passionate team of clinicians,” said Heather Jennett, Ph.D., BCBA-D, vice president, clinical services, Little Leaves Behavioral Services. “We look forward to continuing to provide and maintain this level of quality as we grow to serve even more communities.”

ABA is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science, and the Surgeon General as the optimal treatment for young children with an autism spectrum disorder. Little Leaves currently operates 12 centers across Maryland, Virginia, and Florida, with new centers coming soon to reach and support more families in need of high-quality ABA therapy.

About BHCOE Accreditation

BHCOE Accreditation is a trusted source that recognizes behavioral health organizations committed to continuous quality improvement. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates and provides independent feedback on clinical quality indicators. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure effective applied behavior analysis services. For more information, visit www.bhcoe.org.

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) program for young children who have been diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org