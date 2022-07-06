Blue Sea Capital Promotes Two Professionals to Principal

West Palm Beach, Florida, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Sea Capital LLC (“Blue Sea Capital”) today announced that Erin Lansky and Miller Norman have been promoted to Principal. Both work in the firm’s Healthcare Investment Team, and assist in identifying, evaluating, and executing investment opportunities as well as provide on-going support to the firm’s portfolio companies.

“Erin and Miller have each earned their respective promotions through exceptional performance in combination with exhibiting Blue Sea’s values,” said Managing Partners J.R. Davis and Rick Wandoff. “We congratulate them on their historical contributions and look forward to their expanded future roles.”

Lansky, who joined Blue Sea in November 2020, has served a co-lead role on a platform as well as six add-on acquisitions. She also recently won The Guide Award at the Women in Private Equity leadership summit in Boston. Prior to joining Blue Sea, Lansky was a Vice President at RoundTable Healthcare Partners. Prior to RoundTable, she was a Vice President at BDT Capital Partners and an Associate on GTCR’s healthcare team. She began her career in the Global Mergers & Acquisitions Group at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Norman, who joined the firm in October 2017, has worked across five platform investments, 25 add-on acquisitions and two successful exits. Prior to joining Blue Sea, he was an Associate at Odyssey Investment Partners and an Investment Banking Analyst at Barclays. Link to Headshots: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/b5x0loy696sap4i/AAAll8zSKDXDbI1R0Ok5ISOTa?dl=0

About Blue Sea Capital

Blue Sea Capital ( www.blueseacapital.com ) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm has over $750 million in assets under management and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital’s strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.