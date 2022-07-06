BioBridge Global announces appointment of John Youngdahl as Chief Financial Officer

San Antonio, Texas, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioBridge Global, a San Antonio-based nonprofit healthcare services enterprise, integrating donor-to-patient services to enable the future of biotherapeutic solutions, announced today that it has named John Youngdahl MBA as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Youngdahl has been with the enterprise since December 2016, serving as Executive Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. He succeeds Glenn Kues CPA, who has served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since December 2017. Kues retired June 30.

Youngdahl held senior financial positions in Arjo-Huntleigh – Getinge AB, Kinetic Concepts Inc. (now 3M/KCI) and Dell Financial Services. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in finance from Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, and an MBA from Texas State University.

“We are very fortunate to have a person of John’s experience and quality ready to lead our Financial and Information Services functions,” said Martin Landon, CEO of BioBridge Global.

“At the same time, the entire organization would like to thank Glenn for his leadership and contributions, including the development of John and other members of the team, during this past 4½ years. We wish him and his family all the best in his retirement years.”

About BioBridge Global: BioBridge Global is a San Antonio-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit regenerative medicine enterprise that offers diverse services through its four subsidiaries – South Texas Blood & Tissue, QualTex Laboratories, GenCure and The Blood & Tissue Center Foundation. BBG provides products and services in blood resource management, cellular therapy, donated umbilical cord blood and human tissue, as well as, testing of blood, plasma and tissue products for clients in the United States and worldwide. BBG is committed to saving and enhancing lives through the healing power of human cells and tissue. It enables advances in the field of regenerative medicine by providing access to human cells and tissue, testing services and biomanufacturing and clinical trials support. Learn more at BioBridgeGlobal.org

