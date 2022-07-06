HUMAN UNITEC INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT WITH MEDICAL CLINICS FOR ITS MEDICAL EQUIPMENT AND AN EXCLUSIVE MARKETING AGREEMENT WITH CESANA MEDIA CHINA

Boston, Massachusetts, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Unitec International, Inc., (OTC Pink: HMNU) ("HMNU"), is a Project Finance, Management & Development for Sustainability, Medical, Wellness, and Green Energy provides July 6, 2022 Corporate Status Update.
Human Unitec is proud to announce the appointment of Cesana Media China, http://www.cesanamedia.cn/en/, as the exclusive marketing agent for the HMNU Medical Equipments and HMNU Medical Centers, The first of the HMNU Medical Centers is Spazio Maugeri, https://spaziomaugeri.it/#chi-siamo.
Cesanamedia is an international network of key social media influencers to curate and execute compelling bespoke narratives for specific audiences.
Cesanamedia guarantees to both brands and influencers comprehensive analytics of the campaign’s effectiveness in transmitting unique and successful brand experiences through social media. Maintaining its roots as the exclusive sales media partner in Italy for some of the most prestigious International publishing groups, Cesanamedia streams ahead on-trend with a new digital mission.Cesanamedia provides custom made solutions, developing innovative and performance driven creative assets. With a proven expertise, Cesanamedia develops branded content in collaboration with the in-house creative agencies of its exclusive media partners. The long time cooperation of the President of Cesanamedia, Fausto Tatarella, with our investors partners Fabio Fasolini made this new important step possible.
Spazio Maugeri is a set of outpatient clinics that was created to make the experience of the 18 Maugeri Institutes distributed throughout Italy available to those who have to face a rehabilitation process. Thanks to the best specialists and an excellent offer, Spazio Maugeri, with its modern physiotherapy and medical centers, makes an integrated and continuous care for each patient concrete. Spazio Maugeri and its principal shareholders have agreements to utilize the HMNU/MSK Kinesis Medical equipment in its treatment centers and to market the equipment throughout Europe.
