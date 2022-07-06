THE PINES MODERN STEAKHOUSE AT YAAMAVA' RESORT & CASINO EARNS WINE SPECTATOR RESTAURANT AWARD IN 2022

HIGHLAND, CA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pines Modern Steakhouse at Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel has been honored again for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator’s 2022 Restaurant Awards, which celebrate the world’s best restaurants for wine.

“I want to congratulate all 3,169 restaurants that earned one of Wine Spectator’s three awards for their devotion to all things wine,” said Marvin R. Shanken, Editor and Publisher, Wine Spectator. “These awards not only guide our readers to dining establishments with impressive wine lists and outstanding service, but also serve to honor restaurants for their achievements and commitment to maintaining pristine cellars. We are thrilled to reveal our 2022 Dining Guide, which points to places where wine drinkers are warmly welcomed.”

“It is such an honor to receive this prestigious recognition from Wine Spectator, a recognized expert in both wine and wine culture, for the second year in a row,” said Yaamava’ Resort & Casino General Manager, Peter Arceo. “Achieving level two, the ‘Best of Award of Excellence’, is not only a reflection of our Beverage and Wine team’s determination to be a leader in the industry and create a one-of-a-kind experience for our guests, but also speaks to the Tribe’s continued support and our best-in-class approach in both service and products.”

Wine Spectator began its program to recognize the world’s best wine lists in 1981. There are three levels: the Award of Excellence with 1,782 winners, the Best of Award of Excellence with 1,290 winners and the Grand Award with 97 winners this year.

The Pines has won the Best of Award of Excellence. Best of Award of Excellence recipients display excellent breadth across multiple winegrowing regions and/or significant vertical depth of top producers, along with superior presentation.

Wine Spectator’s special Restaurant Awards issue becomes available to readers July 12.

About Wine Spectator

Wine Spectator is the world’s leading authority on wine. Anchored by Wine Spectator magazine, a print publication that reaches around 3 million readers worldwide, the brand also encompasses the Web’s most comprehensive wine site (WineSpectator.com), mobile platforms and a series of signature events. Wine Spectator examines the world of wine from the vineyard to the table, exploring wine’s role in contemporary culture and delivering expert reviews. Parent company M. Shanken Communications, Inc., also publishes Cigar Aficionado, Whisky Advocate, Market Watch, Shanken News Daily and Shanken’s Impact Newsletter.

About Yaamava' Resort & Casino at San Manuel

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is Southern California’s newest luxury resort featuring a 17-floor hotel tower with 432 guest rooms and spacious suites, an elevated pool deck experience, a lavish full-service spa and salon and convenient 24-hour in-room dining. Millions of visitors each year will now be able to enjoy a premier “stay and play” experience with more than 7,000 slots, five high-limit gaming rooms, incredible entertainment, a full array of dining options, multiple bars and lounges, luxe retail shops and a generous player’s reward program.

The San Manuel Entertainment Authority (“SMEA”) wholly owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino. Located just 60 minutes from downtown Los Angeles in the city of Highland, Calif., the casino resort offers sweeping views of the San Bernardino Mountains. In 2021, San Manuel Casino and San Manuel Tribal Government Operations were certified as a “Great Place to Work” by the global authority on workplace culture.

For more information on Yaamava’ Resort & Casino, visit www.yaamava.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel is located at 777 San Manuel Blvd, Highland, Calif. 92346. Telephone 800-359-2464.

