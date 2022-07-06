ITS Logistics is Honored as a Top Intermodal and Drayage Carrier in North America

RENO, Nev., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the United States, has been recognized by Transport Topics as the #11 Intermodal/Drayage carrier in North America in the Transport Topics 2022 Top 100 For-Hire Carrier rankings. ITS Logistics provides port and rail drayage services, door-to-door intermodal solutions, and cross dock/transload services throughout North America.



“Our model is revolutionizing the drayage space with a combination of technology, extreme flexibility, and a true passion for service in an underserved market segment. This has really helped our customers through some challenging times,” said Mike Crawford, COO of ITS Logistics. “This recognition by Transport Topics is a result of the strategic partnerships we’ve established at ocean ports and rail ramps, along with a network of warehouses across the country to provide a superior customer experience.”

ITS assigns customers to a dedicated team of experienced port drayage and intermodal professionals by tapping into an extensive North American network, from the West to the East Coast. ITS customers have access to almost unlimited container storage, cross dock, warehousing, and premium access to every port and rail terminal to deliver ultimate flexibility and the highest level of service.

“Many of our customers’ supply chains were left in tatters after the events of the last couple of years, forcing them to divert shipments to unfamiliar ports or terminals, usually unexpectedly. Our team really deserves credit for always finding a creative solution, no matter the challenge,” added Paul Brashier, Vice President of Drayage & Intermodal. “All shippers can benefit from the combination of ITS’ technology platform and devotion to service.”

Brashier was recently featured on FreightWaves NOW discussing the impact of California’s AB5 law on drayage operations in the state.

ITS offers a wide-ranging portfolio of transportation services from truckload and LTL to drayage and intermodal to expedited and complete transportation management solutions. Their main office is in the heart of downtown Reno, NV and is home to more than 300 employees.

ITS Logistics was also ranked #23 on the Transport Topics Top Freight Brokerage Firms list, #60 on the Top 100 Logistics list, #39 on the Top Dedicated Contract Carriers list, and #71 on the Top Dry Storage Warehousing list.



Transport Topics is a leading news provider for the logistics and transportation industry and produced these rankings in cooperation with industry research and consulting firm Armstrong & Associates.



About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is a premier Third-Party Logistics company that provides creative supply chain solutions with an asset-lite transportation division ranked #23 in North America, the #11 drayage and intermodal provider, a top-tier asset-based dedicated fleet ranked #39, and innovative omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services. With the highest level of service, unmatched industry experience and work ethic, and a laser focus on innovation and technology–our purpose is to improve the quality of life by delivering excellence in everything we do. www.its4logistics.com .

