Emulsifiers Market Trends Involve Use Of Advanced Technology, Boosting The Market Growth Rate To 10% As Per The Business Research Company's Emulsifiers Global Market Report 2022

LONDON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the emulsifiers market, advanced emulsion technology is being used in the food business to create a variety of goods, including homogenized milk, creams, dips, dressings, sauces, sweets, and toppings. These advanced emulsions include a broad range soft complex material, including nano emulsions, high internal phase emulsions (HIPEs), Pickering emulsions, multilayer emulsions, solid lipid nanoparticles, and multiple emulsions. Pickering emulsions are similar to conventional emulsions but are formed and stabilized using colloidal particles rather than amphiphilic molecules. For instance, an O/W Pickering emulsion is made up of oil droplets that are floating in water and are covered in a coating of colloidal particles. The major advantage of Pickering emulsions is that they have a high resistance to coalescence since the colloidal elements create strong steric and sometimes electrostatic repulsion between them. Reactive emulsifiers have the property of copolymerizing with monomers during emulsion polymerization compared to traditional emulsifiers.

For instance, in 2019, Japan-based chemicals company ADEKA’s ADEKA REASOAP's first reactive emulsifier was approved by the USFDA. In October 2021, Swiss chemicals company, Clariant, unveiled two innovative Reactive Emulsifiers for polymeric binders – Emulsogen® CPA 100 XS and Emulsogen CPN 100 XS-to help paint makers achieve architectural coatings offering greater water-resistance and resistance to dirt pick-up and snail trails.



The global emulsifiers market size is expected to grow from $5.48 billion in 2021 to $6.04 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.2%. The emulsifiers market share is expected to grow to $7.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

Global population growth is expected to be among the major emulsifiers market drivers. An increase in the population boosts the need for various foods and beverages and other products, driving demand for emulsifiers. According to data from the UN, the world population is expected to reach 9.8 billion by 2050. Rising urbanization is also expected to contribute to the growth of the market in the forecast period. According to the United Nations, by 2050, it is estimated that around 68% of the total world population will live in urban areas, up from the 55% of the world's population currently living in urban areas. The rapid growth in urbanization and the global population, especially in the developing economies, is expected to generate high demand for the food emulsifiers market.

Major players in the emulsifiers market are BASF SE, The Dow Chemical Company, Kerry Group, Clariant, Evonik Industries, Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland, Stepan Company, Solvay S.A., and Palsgaard A/S.

The global emulsifiers market is segmented by product into lecithin, mono and di-glycerides, stearyl lactylates, sorbitan esters, polyglycerol esters, others; by chemical structure into natural, synthetic, semi-synthetic; by application into food emulsifiers, cosmetics and personal care, oilfield chemicals, pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, others

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the emulsifiers market in 2021. Asia Pacific is also expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the emulsifiers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

