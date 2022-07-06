Automatic Paper Cutter Market forecasted to register 3.1% CAGR during 2022-2032 & projected to reach US$ 309.4 Mn by 2032 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market for automatic paper cutters is expected to reach US$ 228.0 million in 2022 and is projected to increase at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach US$ 309.4 million from 2022 to 2032. The expansion of paper and printing mills is credited with growth. Automatic Paper Cutter is an electronic equipment which makes heavy duty paper cutting work easy and optimizes the overall paper cutting process.



Automatic paper cutter equipment cuts a high volume stack of paper in a single motion and thus increases the production capacity and speed. The automatic paper cutter uses the embedded programming to make fine and delivers accurate paper cutting in the least possible time. The automatic paper cutter usually comes in two models of semi-automatic in which the clamp and the backstop will be manually handled and fully automatic which stores the cutting programs.

Global Automatic Paper Cutter Market: Dynamics

The development of paper and printing mills due and demand for larger quantity of paper for publishing and printing drives automatic paper cutter owing to its ability to deliver a high volume of paper cutting operation at a minimalist time. Moreover security paper such as bank notes and cheques requires fine edge cutting after printing process which is achieved with an automatic paper cutter and features such as embedded programming results no human error that can occur during the cutting process adds as a potential factor of growth to automatic paper cutter market.

Packaging through papers has witness development in food and beverages and retail industry which supports the growth of automatic paper cutters owing to desired shape and size of paper cuts delivered by these machines to give the perfect finish of a product. Maximum productivity is achieved with the use of automatic paper cutter as it reduces the paper wastage in its operation which was though in manual operation of the paper cutting process. Thus the factor gives a boost to the overall market of the automatic paper cutter

Global Automatic Paper Cutter Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global automatic paper cutter market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). APEJ is estimated to hold a major share in the global automatic market owing to emerging economies such as India and China that has evolved in the paper mills and packaging industry and rapid urbanization and flourishing print media to turn strengthen up the growth of global automatic paper cutter equipment.

Thus APEJ is expected to expand at a significant high CAGR in global automatic paper cutter equipment over the forecast period. The countries of North America such as in the U.S. and Western Europe such as Germany and France are expected to exhibit moderate CAGR during the forecast period owing to increase in adoption of laser paper cutting which uses different technology and thus declines the growth for global automatic paper cutter equipment in the regions

Global Automatic Paper Cutter Market: Prominent Players

Few of the prominent players in the Automatic Paper Cutter market are as follows

Faldo Ltd.

PaperFolder Co.

Spiraltech Ltd.

Legacy Feeders & Cutters LLC.

Machine Craft Tools Pvt. Ltd.

R.C. Systems Co. Inc.

ITOTEC CO., LTD.





The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg and Rest of Western Europe)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)





The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Global Automatic Paper Cutter Market: Segmentation

Based on model: Global Automatic Paper Cutter market is segmented into

Semi-automatic ( clamp and back stop is manual)

Fully automatic ( stores cutting programs)

Based on applications: Global Automatic Paper Cutter market is segmented into

Pre-press printing

Print & publication

Paper mills processing

Paper packaging

