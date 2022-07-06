Icelandair: Traffic Data June 2022

In June 2022, the total number of Icelandair’s passengers continued to increase and was 431 thousand compared to 94 thousand in June 2021 and 316 thousand in May this year. The total capacity in June was 77% of June 2019 capacity.

The number of passengers on international flights was 407 thousand compared to 72 thousand in June 2021 and 291 thousand in May this year. The number of passengers to Iceland was 176 thousand and from Iceland around 57 thousand. Via passengers were 174 thousand or 43% of the total number of international passengers, compared to 20% in June 2021. On-time performance was 67% and was negatively affected by disruptions in the route network that were mainly resulting from challenging conditions at international airports and delays of aircraft out of maintenance due to post-pandemic supply chain issues. The load factor on international flights was 83.2%, compared to 53.6% in June 2021.

The domestic network has recovered well and already reached pre-Covid levels although also being affected by delays of aircraft out of maintenance, causing disruptions in the domestic network in June. The number of passengers on domestic flights was 25 thousand compared to 22 thousand in June last year. The load factor on domestic flights was 74.3%, compared to 72.7% in June 2021.

Sold block hours in charter flights were at the same level between years. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers decreased by 7% year-on-year but increased by 2% in the first six months of the year compared to the same period 2021.

Route Network Jun 22 Jun 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 431,408 94,319 357% 1,411,799 221,116 538% Load Factor 83.2% 53.6% 29.6 ppt 74.9% 44.6% 30.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,524.2 455.3 235% 5,306.9 913.5 481% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,268.2 244.0 420% 3,973.9 407.3 876% INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS Jun 22 Jun 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) To market (passengers) 175,847 45,073 290% 588,887 77,931 656% From market (passengers) 56,965 12,528 355% 247,247 32,081 671% Via market (passengers) 174,069 14,455 1104% 451,607 17,347 2503% Number of Passengers 406,881 72,056 465% 1,287,741 127,359 911% Load Factor 83.3% 53.2% 30.0 ppt 74.9% 43.6% 31.3 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 1,514.7 446.4 239% 5,262.1 872.9 503% Revenue Passenger KM (RPK´000,000) 1,261.2 237.6 431% 3,938.7 380.2 936% Stage length (KM) 3,111 3,280 -5% 3,068 2,923 5% On-Time-Performance (Arrivals) 67.0% 91.0% -24.0 ppt 74.3% 91.0% -16.7 ppt DOMESTIC FLIGHTS Jun 22 Jun 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Number of Passengers 24,527 22,263 10% 124,058 93,757 32% Load Factor 74.3% 72.7% 1.6 ppt 78.6% 66.7% 11.9 ppt Available Seat KM (ASK´000,000) 9.5 8.8 8% 44.7 40.6 10% Cargo & Leasing Jun 22 Jun 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Sold Block Hours - Leasing 1,199 1,197 0% 6,721 6,719 0% Freight Tonne KM (FTK´000) 10,327 11,098 -7% 69,181 67,852 2% CO2 EMISSIONS Jun 22 Jun 21 CHG (%) YTD 22 YTD 21 CHG (%) Total CO2 emissions tonnes 106,283 34,513 208% 389,005 102,680 279% CO2 emissions per OTK 0.76 1.07 -29% 0.82 1.34 -39%





