Katy Texas Roofing Company Mighty Dog Roofing Is Offering 24/7 Emergency Services

Mighty Dog Roofing of Katy, Texas is on call 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to assist the city’s residents and businesses with their emergency roofing needs. The company is urging local clients to find out more about the entire range of roofing installation, maintenance, and repair services that it offers them.

Harris County, Texas, is one of the stormiest regions in the country. Houston ranks sixth on the list of cities that log the highest number of days with thunderstorms as it spends almost 61 days of the year being ravaged by strong winds, thunder, and rainfall. Most recently, the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for Harris County on June 30, 2022. In such harsh weather, it is necessary to make sure that one’s home or business is adequately hardened against the elements.

A spokesperson for the roofing company talks about the precautions one can take to ensure their home can withstand the battering of wind and rain by saying, “If you are a homeowner, we recommend that you maintain a journal where you can document all the inspections and repairs that are performed on your property. This will remind you of the last time certain maintenance tasks were performed. It will prevent you from going too long without addressing your property’s issues. When you call up Mighty Dog Roofing of Katy for a roofing inspection, we perform a detailed sweep of all the possible issues that your roof can face. This exhaustive 25-point inspection includes nail head inspection, roof edging, inspection of valleys, drip edge inspection, eaves rakes inspection, soffits and fascia inspection, hip and ridge inspection, roof ventilation & exhaust system inspection, roof sheathing or decking, an inspection of step counter flashing, furnace caps and pipes inspection, chimney inspection, plumbing stack inspection, gutters inspection, gutter aprons, foundation drainage inspection, downspouts inspection, an inspection of siding, A/C unit exterior, window inspection, an inspection of skylights, ventilation inspection, attic inspection, storm damage hail inspection, and storm damage wind inspection.”

However, despite a homeowner’s best efforts, one cannot predict what nature has in store. One can do all that they can to ensure that their home is fortified yet find themselves being overwhelmed by nature’s fury. To prepare for such scenarios, it is wise to have a reliable and trustworthy roofing contractor that one can call for help on short notice. For Katy, Texas residents and commercial businesses, that roofing company is Mighty Dog Roofing.

Mighty Dog Roofing’s spokesperson talks about the company’s emergency preparedness by saying, “We are always eagerly waiting to assist homeowners and business owners in need. We understand how distressing it can be to see part of your roof being blown away. Time is of the essence as every moment that the roof is left unattended, the interior of your home and all the valuables within are exposed. That is why, here at Mighty Dog Roofing of Katy, all emergency calls are taken 24/7. Our trained, qualified, and experienced crew has dealt with such situations many times over in their career and they can implement a long-lasting roofing solution that fixes your problem while fitting your budget.”

Many Katy homeowners have already benefited from the quick and responsive emergency services offered by the Katy roofing company. In a review on its Google My Business page, one of its clients mentions a time when the company assisted them promptly. The review says, “Had solar installed and the installers accidentally made a hole in my roof. Mighty Dog roofing responded quickly and OVER THE WEEKEND to schedule. I didn't get a voicemail rather they called promptly to schedule the repair and we're extremely punctual. Will definitely keep them in mind the next time I need any roofing work done.”

The Katy, Texas location of Mighty Dog Roofing also serves the nearby areas of Richmond, Brookshire, Fulshear, Pattison, Rosenberg, Katy Mills, Pittsville, Cinco Ranch, Nottingham, and West Memorial. Readers can contact Mighty Dog Roofing of Katy, Texas at (346) 384-8832.

