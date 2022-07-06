Outdoor Lighting Company in West Houston Offers Year-Round Luxury Lighting and Maintenance

Katy, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Katy, Texas -

Blingle! of West Houston, a company based in Katy, TX, wants everyone to know that they are offering year-round luxury lighting and maintenance services for homes in West Houston and surrounding areas. Thus, whether the purpose for the outdoor lighting is for entertaining in the backyard or preparing the home for the holidays, they can provide a lighting solution designed to heighten the cheer and warmth of the celebration and location.

Their West Houston lighting specialists and design team members are always ready to ensure that the client’s lighting project will become a reality, from design to installation to on-going support. They will only use professional grade lighting products and technology that will not only ensure the residential home, commercial building, or event will have the desired shine. They will also make sure that the outdoor lights will last for a longer period of time, and that they will be brighter and even more efficient. They are also ready to provide a free consultation when requested by homeowners or business owners from West Houston. They want to emphasize that they are not just committed to providing the best possible outdoor lighting, but they are also committed to offering the best possible customer experience.

Speaking for Blingle! of West Houston, Perla Lerma says, “Blingle! of West Houston is an independently owned and operated, nationally- backed premier lighting service provider that specializes in landscape, patio, holiday, event, permanent home exterior, and commercial lighting services. It’s our mission to turn your next get-together, holiday party, or home into the ideal venue to light up unforgettable memories. We strive for nothing less than excellence when it comes to your Blingle! experience… from call to cleanup.”

Meanwhile, every lighting project at Bingle goes through a simple step by step process to make sure that customers will be fully satisfied with the results. The first step is the design consultation process. In this particular stage, one of their lighting design experts will collaborate with the customer either in-person or online. The purpose is to assess the client’s requirements and preferences and the result of such collaboration will be a visual representation of what the property would look like after the completion of the project.

Next, after the design elements of the lighting project have all been decided on, is for them to utilize the photographs they have taken of the home or property in order to develop a computer-based lighting demo for the client. With this demonstration, the client will be able to see how the property would look like with the outdoor lighting. In this stage, the customer will be able to suggest some modifications to the design to ensure precise implementation of the client’s vision of what the home would look like.

For the third step, Blingle will provide a written proposal based on what was decided during the previous steps, including the cost estimates, and the specified services. The client can still make some changes if there are any modifications needed before they proceed with the actual installation.

After the client has agreed to the written proposal, they will proceed to the fourth step, which is the scheduling of the installation. And finally, the fifth step is the actual installation that will be done on the time and date indicated by the client. This will be followed by regular maintenance services.

Established by Mike Marlow, Blingle! has a team of experts in offering the installation and maintenance of outdoor lighting with more than 20 years of experience and they have always specialized in making sure that the holiday or entertainment experience of their customers will be memorable. Their team of experts in lighting design can develop creative and amazing outdoor lighting for residential homes and commercial buildings for whatever purpose, whether for an event or for the holidays or for enhancing the landscaping. For more than 20 years, they have been able to provide quality outdoor lighting for thousands of homeowners and business owners. They serve the neighborhoods of West Houston, Brookshire, Katy, Houston, Fulshear, and Pattison.

https://youtu.be/rPLadWatmk4

Those who are in need of a West Houston outdoor lighting company can check out their website, or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

###

For more information about Blingle! of West Houston, contact the company here:



Blingle! of West Houston

Perla Lerma

281-543-1427

plerma@blingle.com

3333 Porter Road, Katy, TX, 77493