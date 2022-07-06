Outdoor Lighting Company Explains the Step by Step Procedure for a Blingle Lighting Project

Lakewood Ranch, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakewood Ranch, Florida -

Blingle! of Southwest Florida, a company based in Lakewood Ranch, FL, wants to emphasize the step by step process that they undertake for every lighting project that they undertake. The various steps they take for a lighting project are: design consultation; lighting demo; written proposal; contract and scheduling; installation; maintenance; and takedown. Their lighting design experts will be guiding the customer in choosing the lighting that would be most suitable for the property or the event. They will apply visualization technology to allow the customer to see what the project would look like after completion and provide the customer with the capability to personalize the design with extensive alternatives.

In the design consultation state, one of the Blingle design specialists will work with the customer, either virtually or in-person. Their designers will collaborate with the client in evaluating the project needs and then come up with digital visualized representation of what the property would look like after the installation has been completed.

In the second step, after the design elements have been specified, they will use the photos of the property they have taken to create a computer-based lighting demonstration for the client. It is at this point that they will be making some design changes if there is a need in order to ensure accurate implementation based on the client’s feedback and preferences.

For the third step, they will present a written proposal to the client that includes the price estimates and the needed services. This will allow the client to specify any adjustments if desired before proceeding with the actual work.

In the fourth step, once the client has agreed to the written proposal, they will send a formal contract to the client and schedule the installation. In the final step, they will go to the site to start the installation on the day and time specified by the client. It is important to note that the client need not be present during the installation.

Mike Marlow, founder of Blingle! of Southwest Florida, says, “We are not only committed to premier lighting, but we are also committed to providing you a premier customer service experience. Our specialists and design team are eager to help bring your lighting project to life, from design to installation and on-going support, Blingle is your trusted lighting partner and will be with you every step of the way. We utilize professional grade lighting products and technology that not only makes your home, business or event shine, but keeps the lights on longer, brighter and more efficient.”

Founded by Mike Marlow, Blingle! has experts in providing outdoor lighting with over 20 years of experience and they have always been focused on ensuring a memorable holiday experience for their customers. Their team of expert lighting designers come up with attractive outdoor lighting for homes and commercial buildings as a way to celebrate holidays and events. For 20+ years, they have done so for thousands of business owners and homeowners. They offer a free consultation for homeowners and business owners who are interested. They want to emphasize that they are not only committed to premier lighting, but they are also committed to ensuring the best possible customer service experience. Their Southwest Florida lighting specialists and design team members are keen on making the client’s lighting project a reality, from design to installation to on-going support. They always make sure to use professional grade lighting products and technology that will not only make sure the home, commercial building, or event will shine, but will keeps the lights on for a longer period of time, and that they will be brighter and more efficient. The lighting fixtures and bulbs they use have been designed to withstand even the worst kind of weather experienced in Southwest Florida.

Those who would like to know more about the services offered by a Southwest Florida outdoor lighting company can visit their website, or contact them on the phone or through email. They are open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, from Monday to Saturday.

