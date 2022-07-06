Societe Generale_ Half-Year statement on the Liquidity agreement

French English

HALF-YEAR STATEMENT ON THE LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT



Regulated Information

Paris, 06th July 2022

Half-year statement and information about the number of executed transactions and the exchanged volume regarding the liquidity agreement of SOCIETE GENERALE

Under the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following assets were held by the liquidity account as of 30 June 2022:

20,000 shares

€ 4,559,989.00

As a reminder, on the last half-year liquidity contract statement as of 31 December 2021, the following assets were allocated to the liquidity account:

33,500 shares

€ 3,921,731.00

The following information presents the number of transactions executed on purchases and sales, as well as the volume exchanged on purchases and sales in shares number and in capital from 1st January to 30th June 2022 within the framework of the liquidity agreement signed between Societe Generale and Rothschild Martin Maurel.

DATE NUMBER OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS NUMBER OF SALE TRANSACTIONS QUANTITY OF PURCHASE QUANTITY OF SALE TOTAL PURCHASED AMOUNT TOTAL SOLD AMOUNT 18/01/2022 8 93 1,500 20,000 51,150.00 684,600.00 19/01/2022 15 8 5,500 4,000 185,894.50 135,528.00 20/01/2022 49 33 10,250 10,250 344,400.00 345,763.25 21/01/2022 34 21 7,750 6,250 255,416.75 205,750.00 24/01/2022 35 3 7,600 500 242,212.00 16,165.00 25/01/2022 21 40 3,600 6,900 113,634.00 219,792.60 26/01/2022 27 114 7,000 28,800 232,393.00 951,638.40 27/01/2022 104 107 23,000 21,500 769,764.00 720,680.00 28/01/2022 44 18 8,600 7,100 280,661.00 232,148.70 31/01/2022 50 76 12,800 13,300 418,611.20 436,585.80 01/2022 387 513 87,600 118,600 2,894,136.45 3,948,651.75 01/02/2022 41 61 7,500 10,000 248,272.50 330,940.00 02/02/2022 53 44 12,000 10,000 405,024.00 337,600.00 03/02/2022 106 96 18,100 20,100 611,834.30 680,525.70 04/02/2022 56 37 10,700 8,200 365,062.60 280,071.00 07/02/2022 29 52 7,500 10,000 254,317.50 339,800.00 08/02/2022 24 47 7,500 7,500 260,010.00 260,145.00 09/02/2022 21 19 5,000 5,000 176,100.00 176,280.00 10/02/2022 95 88 20,500 20,500 757,659.50 758,766.50 11/02/2022 73 97 16,300 16,300 584,192.00 584,844.00 14/02/2022 56 63 14,700 14,700 497,301.00 498,947.40 15/02/2022 74 70 15,400 15,400 529,036.20 529,667.60 16/02/2022 47 28 10,000 6,500 342,890.00 222,371.50 17/02/2022 33 10 5,400 2,400 180,468.00 79,884.00 18/02/2022 9 1 1,250 250 41,077.50 8,242.50 21/02/2022 2 0 500 0 15,862.50 0 23/02/2022 5 1 750 250 23,499.00 7,925.00 24/02/2022 2 0 500 0 13,700.00 0 28/02/2022 9 1 2,800 800 73,416.00 20,512.00 02/2022 735 715 156,400 147,900 5,379,722.60 5,116,522.20 01/03/2022 3 2 1,000 1,000 23,950.00 23,240.00 03/03/2022 27 20 3,600 3,600 84,121.20 84,744.00 04/03/2022 20 7 2,500 2,500 54,900.00 53,045.00 07/03/2022 31 13 3,600 3,600 70,272.00 70,819.20 08/03/2022 17 18 3,250 3,250 69,013.75 69,290.00 09/03/2022 13 39 2,000 4,900 46,040.00 113,444.80 10/03/2022 53 27 7,100 3,800 159,792.60 85,959.80 11/03/2022 42 37 7,250 6,150 161,573.50 138,399.60 14/03/2022 22 34 4,800 6,800 110,448.00 157,080.00 15/03/2022 48 37 7,800 6,800 179,041.20 156,536.00 16/03/2022 90 71 9,500 16,500 234,365.00 405,586.50 17/03/2022 154 103 21,400 16,400 534,486.40 410,656.00 18/03/2022 37 22 6,000 2,700 146,640.00 66,109.50 21/03/2022 56 25 6,200 5,000 152,117.00 123,435.00 22/03/2022 21 39 10,000 10,500 247,680.00 260,977.50 23/03/2022 37 15 7,500 5,000 183,502.50 122,835.00 24/03/2022 13 9 1,900 1,800 45,799.50 43,606.80 25/03/2022 17 5 3,200 2,800 76,246.40 66,766.00 28/03/2022 28 37 5,400 7,400 131,252.40 181,033.60 29/03/2022 14 55 3,250 10,850 83,183.75 274,472.45 30/03/2022 39 30 11,300 7,300 286,296.80 185,916.40 31/03/2022 50 28 8,900 5,100 221,138.30 127,132.80 03/2022 832 673 137,450 133,750 3,301,860.30 3,221,085.95 01/04/2022 24 19 4,050 3,850 99,455.85 95,310.60 04/04/2022 13 6 2,400 1,200 57,801.60 29,052.00 05/04/2022 19 2 3,100 200 71,780.50 4,742.00 06/04/2022 13 2 2,100 400 46,737.60 9,106.80 07/04/2022 11 5 3,000 1,200 65,880.00 26,404.80 08/04/2022 4 7 700 800 15,192.10 17,497.60 11/04/2022 11 14 1,850 3,750 42,820.10 87,813.75 12/04/2022 21 14 3,000 2,852 66,744.00 64,463.76 13/04/2022 10 20 2,152 2,800 48,624.44 63,448.00 14/04/2022 16 22 3,400 3,400 77,244.60 77,659.40 19/04/2022 12 13 3,000 3,000 69,627.00 69,969.00 20/04/2022 4 30 3,200 6,200 76,595.20 148,192.40 21/04/2022 2 25 1,500 3,500 36,592.50 85,554.00 22/04/2022 27 23 5,300 4,300 126,982.70 103,544.00 25/04/2022 18 17 3,000 3,000 70,569.00 70,911.00 26/04/2022 11 8 2,000 1,250 47,102.00 29,706.25 27/04/2022 17 19 3,000 3,000 69,201.00 69,450.00 28/04/2022 25 15 4,200 3,200 97,528.20 74,819.20 29/04/2022 10 11 1,800 1,800 41,704.20 41,907.60 04/2022 268 272 52,752 49,702 1,228,182.59 1,169,552.16 02/05/2022 27 24 4,400 4,650 99,338.80 105,331.80 03/05/2022 16 32 3,400 7,000 78,710.00 163,030.00 04/05/2022 18 12 4,500 2,400 104,382.00 55,821.60 05/05/2022 37 25 7,150 6,150 166,187.45 145,183.05 06/05/2022 16 10 2,800 1,800 63,053.20 40,802.40 09/05/2022 20 12 3,950 2,200 87,946.75 49,262.40 10/05/2022 15 16 3,550 3,300 78,944.90 73,712.10 11/05/2022 14 35 3,200 6,200 72,412.80 140,163.40 12/05/2022 20 30 5,900 7,900 132,337.00 178,634.80 13/05/2022 9 11 2,100 3,100 48,568.80 72,276.50 16/05/2022 21 14 3,750 2,550 86,538.75 59,262.00 17/05/2022 11 23 1,750 5,950 41,830.25 142,044.35 18/05/2022 12 17 3,900 4,000 93,962.70 97,440.00 19/05/2022 13 34 6,100 10,000 148,516.70 244,200.00 20/05/2022 27 13 6,000 5,000 147,630.00 124,035.00 23/05/2022 13 48 7,000 14,500 175,364.00 365,124.50 24/05/2022 9 10 2,500 3,000 63,270.00 76,221.00 25/05/2022 29 35 8,100 8,000 195,096.60 192,856.00 26/05/2022 31 26 4,650 4,750 114,599.25 117,287.00 27/05/2022 33 20 7,250 4,750 180,960.00 118,598.00 30/05/2022 24 34 6,000 8,500 150,654.00 213,868.50 31/05/2022 42 16 8,804 6,304 220,839.54 158,268.22 05/2022 457 497 106,754 122,004 2,551,143.49 2,933,422.62 01/06/2022 18 20 4,000 6,500 101,476.00 165,438.00 02/06/2022 15 19 4,500 4,400 112,680.00 110,387.20 03/06/2022 19 22 5,500 5,600 137,219.50 140,016.80 06/06/2022 21 20 6,950 6,750 178,295.30 173,205.00 07/06/2022 21 4 4,250 950 107,440.00 24,194.60 08/06/2022 13 8 3,500 3,000 87,328.50 75,048.00 09/06/2022 31 30 8,500 8,000 212,151.50 200,952.00 10/06/2022 49 2 12,000 500 289,308.00 12,300.00 13/06/2022 6 0 1,000 0 22,368.00 0 14/06/2022 6 2 1,500 1,000 33,652.50 22,622.00 15/06/2022 20 26 7,500 7,900 173,032.50 182,821.80 16/06/2022 19 6 4,400 2,500 99,831.60 57,062.50 17/06/2022 24 26 6,000 7,000 137,688.00 161,840.00 20/06/2022 2 18 500 6,000 11,699.00 139,368.00 21/06/2022 7 41 2,000 7,500 47,420.00 179,625.00 22/06/2022 36 59 10,000 14,000 234,710.00 329,994.00 23/06/2022 44 5 14,250 1,250 325,541.25 29,650.00 24/06/2022 9 17 2,250 4,250 50,899.50 96,742.75 27/06/2022 31 34 9,250 8,250 210,900.00 189,362.25 28/06/2022 26 66 7,000 15,000 160,776.00 346,245.00 29/06/2022 28 2 7,500 1,000 167,827.50 22,465.00 30/06/2022 24 0 6,500 0 138,723.00 0 06/2022 469 427 128,850 111,350 3,040,967.65 2,659,339.90 TOTAL S1/2022 3,148 3,097 669,806 683,306 18,396,013.08 19,048,574.58





Jean-Baptiste Froville_+33 1 58 98 68 00_ jean-baptiste.froville@socgen.com

Fanny Rouby_+33 1 57 29 11 12_ fanny.rouby@socgen.com

