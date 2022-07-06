French English

ABC ARBITRAGE

Public limited company with a capital of € 953 742.00 Registered office: 18 rue du Quatre-Septembre - 75002 PARIS 400 343 182 R.C.S. on the Paris Trade and Companies Register

Paris, July 1st 2022

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2022:

37,381 shares

- € 192,606.03

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 473

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 442

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 93,967 shares for € 679,857.22

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 75,920 shares for € 552,473.14

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2021 on the liquidity account:

19,334 shares

- € 319,990.11

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 75

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 111

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 29,915 shares for € 212,702.59

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,476 shares for € 269,856.99

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

28,440 shares

- € 49,007.93

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

