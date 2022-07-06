UBISOFT ANNOUNCES TOM CLANCY’S THE DIVISION® RESURGENCE

Players Can Now Sign Up for a Chance to Participate in Upcoming Tests of the Franchise’s First Mobile Game

PARIS — July 6, 2022 — Today, Ubisoft announced Tom Clancy’s The Division® Resurgence, a new free-to-play, third-person shooter RPG mobile game from the Tom Clancy’s The Division franchise. Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is a canon opus featuring a new storyline, different classes and challenging enemy factions. The game will be available for iOS and Android™ devices on the App Store® and Google Play™. Players can now sign up for a chance to participate in upcoming tests at thedivisionresurgence.com.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is a canon opus that brings the acclaimed Tom Clancy’s The Division experience to handheld devices. Players will see a new and independent storyline set in a vast open world where they will be free to roam around an outstandingly detailed urban environment with stunning graphics. The game is playable solo or co-op with a variety of PvE activities, from story missions to world activities. This new chapter builds on all the original game modes, while bringing new gear and weapons to try out.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New York City and offers a unique perspective on key story events that have taken place in Tom Clancy’s The Division® and Tom Clancy’s The Division® 2. Chaos continues to wreak havoc in New York City, and as first-wave agents representing the Strategic Homeland Division, players will be tasked to protect civilians against hostile factions and help them build a better future. Players will discover new characters with deep backstories and powerful enemies with challenging abilities.

Players can customize their characters by collecting and upgrading their gear to take on any threat they may encounter. As they level up and improve their skills, players will unlock new specializations with unique signature weapons and gadgets that they can swap at any time. This new strategic element will allow players to try new abilities and find the best co-op synergy with fellow Division agents, all at their fingertips.

Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence is being developed and optimized for mobile platforms, with controls and a user interface tailored to ensure a smooth experience on handheld devices for veteran and newcomer players to the franchise alike. For more information about Tom Clancy’s The Division Resurgence, please visit news.ubisoft.com.

