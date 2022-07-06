WaveDancer Delivers Against Project Milestones

FAIRFAX, Va., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WaveDancer, Inc., (NASDAQ: WAVD) announced today that the Company achieved a major milestone with the United States government contract implementing their end-to-end blockchain-enabled supply chain management (SCM) platform. For this project, WaveDancer has taken a very complex supply chain and enabled blockchain throughout every step of the process – from acquisition to final delivery – allowing the customer to have security, visibility, and easy auditability on their entire supply chain ecosystem.



“I am proud of our team for continuing to lead the way in the application of blockchain within supply chain management,” stated WaveDancer’s CEO, Jamie Benoit. “In addition to providing the opportunity to recognize significant revenues, these recent milestones are important accomplishments in the work we are doing to better enable the missions of our customers. In the coming months we are deploying a full-production, operational system capable of transforming secure supply chain requirements. The transformational deliverable quickly scales to other government organizations and numerous commercial enterprises.”

WaveDancer’s platform includes acquisition capabilities including the use of smart contracts, track and trace from start to finish, and instantaneous auditability. Additionally, the security associated with WaveDancer’s blockchain algorithms allows for the aggregation of sensitive data which can then be analyzed through Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning to provide precise insights and outputs on a global scale.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer (www.wavedancer.com), headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, offers zero trust blockchain-enabled software solutions for supply chain security. Our technologies are deployed and being used to help organizations manage very complex supply chain challenges. Customers are using the WaveDancer platform to gain unprecedented levels of accountability, auditability, and predictability from their data, while giving insights to their partners and suppliers through a controlled, distributed ledger that is immutable and can be trusted by all parties. WaveDancer’s blockchain platform is offered on Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace for GovCloud and supports secure supply chain requirements for critical government missions.

Additional information for investors

This release may contain forward-looking statements regarding the Company's business, customer prospects, or other factors that may affect future earnings or financial results. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to vary materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Investors should read and understand the risk factors detailed in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For additional information contact:

Jeremy Hellman, CFA

Vice President, The Equity Group Inc.

jhellman@equityny.com

(212) 836-9626