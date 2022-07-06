Sauce Labs Announces Next Testing for Good Workshop for Java Development

SAN FRANCISCO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and error reporting solutions, has announced the next Testing for Good Workshop on July 12 and 13, 2022. This free virtual event is part of a series of hands-on workshops that extend existing knowledge and foundations of software development with test automation best practices for the next generation of developers. Testing for Good features industry leading testing experts discussing web, API, and mobile testing for Java. At the end of these two days, attendees will leave with working code they can use immediately in their software development. While the event is free, Sauce Labs encourages all attendees to donate to Black Girls Code . Sauce Labs Office of Inclusion & Sustainability will match donations up to $2500.



Full schedule and details can be found below:

Tuesday, July 12, 2022

11am ET - 3pm ET

Web testing with Java - Chris Ecceleston, Solution Architect, Sauce Labs In this automation best practices workshop, attendees will learn the latest and greatest tools and techniques to drastically improve effective testing. It will include how to take a holistic approach of risk mitigation through functional web testing and accessibility testing, and how to create a framework for comprehensive web testing. Learn how to use industry best practices, create functional browser tests using Selenium, how to run tests in parallel (hundreds of tests in less than minutes), and automatically get robust test reports with logs and videos.



Tuesday, July 12, 2022

11am ET - 3pm ET

Mobile testing with Java - Eyal Yovel, Senior Solution Architect, Sauce Labs This four hour workshop explains how to use Appium for mobile automation, and how to write Android and iOS tests. The workshop also includes how to use Appium Inspector and then how to run automated tests across multiple devices using the Sauce Labs cloud.



Wednesday, July 13, 2022

11am ET - 3pm ET

API testing with Java - Josh Grant, Solution Architect Manager, Sauce Labs In both mobile and web development, building a good RESTful API layer is important, and this workshop demonstrates how to build a RESTful API service with Java. Learn the important aspects of designing a RESTful API service such as creating endpoints and creating an OpenAPI specification.



Testing for Good trains attendees in numerous services while also teaching how to integrate the services using industry best practices as recommended by the experienced Solution Architects team at Sauce Labs. The program supports organizations that work to close the digital equity gap, as part of Sauce Labs commitment to expanding access to technology for everyone, everywhere.

Black Girls Code's mission is to build pathways for young women of color to embrace the current tech marketplace as builders and creators by introducing them to skills in computer programming and technology. Sauce Labs believes in building the future of developers and bridging the technical divide while educating and empowering current practitioners to build the best product possible through the power of testing across the DevOps Test Toolchain.

To join Testing for Good please register today and donate to Black Girls Code via GoFundMe .

