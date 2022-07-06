Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market is Predicted to Rise at a CAGR of 5.3 % during the Forecast Period, Observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market stood at US$ 49.4 Bn in 2021. The market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031. The switchgear market size is anticipated to attain valuation of US$ 82.8 Bn by 2031. The need for the deployment of upgraded medium voltage switchgear assembly has been driven by growing concerns over the CO2 emissions of outdated transmission and distribution networks. Electricity supply dependability is directly correlated with low and medium voltage switchgears.



The global Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market is likely to be driven by improvements in SF6 switchgear's attributes. This switchgear comes with great interrupting performance, minimal space requirements, environment compatibility, and low level of noise during operation, and lengthy maintenance intervals. It is also envisaged that the market would be stimulated by the upgrading of outdated transmission and distribution facilities.

The global low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear market is anticipated to be driven by the need to update equipment to increase its lifespan. Power sector equipment makers are benefiting from new regulations that aim to restrict or reduce outages and enhance power distribution networks. One of the main factors likely to propel the global market is the increasing use of this device to make better choices by using real-time data offered by them.



Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=3937

Key Findings of Market Report

Rural families have a high rate of grid electrification and adoption; the grid is now the main source of power and illumination for these households. As a result, the need for low voltage and medium voltage switchgear is increasing. In the forthcoming years, it is projected that efforts made by Indian and Chinese governments to completely electrify rural areas are likely to boost revenue-generating opportunities for the low voltage switchgear companies.





Based on insulation, the air insulated switchgear category maintained a commanding 68.24 % market share in 2021. It is most likely to remain stable and increase at a pace of 5.6% during the projection period. This switchgear is frequently used in rural and favourable offsite terrain, as well as other places where weather, space, seismic activity, and environmental considerations are typically not a problem. Air insulation has a number of benefits, including dependable SF6 gas switching, remote monitoring and control, simple installation, and simplicity of storage and transport. These benefits are likely to drive revenue opportunities for the low voltage switchgear manufacturers in the near future.





Depending on installation, the indoor low and medium voltage switchgear category held 65.20% share of the global market. Additionally, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6 % during the forecast timeframe. For voltages under 40 kV, indoor switchgear is ideal. For medium voltage switchgear manufacturers there lies considerable growth opportunities in medium to large size plants or facilities and data centers.



Request Sample Report at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=3937

Global Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market: Growth Drivers

As a result, producers are placing more and more emphasis on the production of air-insulated low and medium voltage switchgears. In order to ensure the secure and dependable functioning of the modernized power network, MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC, for instance, offers a range of medium/low voltage devices. The firm is also concentrating on providing clean surroundings (sf6-free) as well as low lifecycle cost products to society.





In 2021, the market for low voltage (LV) and medium voltage (MV) switchgear was dominated by Asia Pacific, accounting for 39.12% of the total market. In the fields of technology and the creation of new products, North America and Asia Pacific serve as important centers for research and development. Profitable existence of low voltage switchgear and medium voltage switchgear makers is likely to expand North America switchgear market.



Get COVID-19 Impact Analysis at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=3937

Global Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd

Hyosung Heavy Industries

Schneider Electric SE

Regal Rexnord Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Global Low Voltage (LV) and Medium Voltage (MV) Switchgear Market: Segmentation



Voltage Range

Less than 1kV

1kV – 5kV

6kV – 15kV

17kV – 27kV

28kV – 40kV



Components

Circuit Breaker

Relays

Bus Bars and Switches

Others

Insulation

Air Insulated Switchgear

Gas Insulated Switchgear

Others



Make an Enquiry Before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=3937



Installation

Indoor

Outdoor

End-Use Industry

Automotive

IT and Telecommunication

Energy & Utility

Metals & Mining

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Building & Construction

Others



Browse Latest Electronics & Semiconductors Market Research Reports by TMR:

Rocker Switch Market- Rocker Switch Market is expected to exceed the value of US$ 11.4 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 3.4%

Electromechanical Microwave Switch Market- The electromechanical microwave switch market is projected to advance at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2030

Temperature & Pressure Switches Market- Global temperature & pressure switches market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Surface Mount Switch Market- Surface Mount Switch Market is expected to reach US$ 6,480.7 Mn in 2026

Neuromorphic Chip Market- Neuromorphic Chip Market is expected to cross value of US$ 1.6 Bn by the end of 2031, expand at a CAGR of 43.8% from 2022 to 2031

Chiplets Market In terms of revenue, the global chiplets market is estimated to reach value of US$ 47.2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 40.9% during the forecast period

Chip Resistor Market- Chip Resistor Market is anticipated to reach value of US$ 2,647.8 by 2027, Market for Chip Resistor is set to expand at a CAGR of 6.14% from 2019 to 2027

GNSS Chip Market- GNSS chip market to rise at a 7.7% CAGR, in terms of value, from 2017 to 2025; GNSS chip market is expected to become worth US$34.71 bn by 2025

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, is a global market research company that provides global industry analysis reports and business consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact Us:

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com