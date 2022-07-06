The Prescott Companies Recognized As San Diego Best And Brightest Company To Work For®

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Prescott Companies (TPC), an Associa company providing community management services throughout the San Diego and Riverside counties, has been named one of San Diego’s Best and Brightest Companies To Work For®. Best and Brightest honorees are industry leaders that share ideas, best practices, and have proven themselves to be employers of choice. TPC was recognized in a wide range of categories, including compensation, benefits and employee solutions, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, employee education and development, recruitment and selection, employee achievement and recognition, communications and shared vision, diversity, equity and inclusion, and work-life blend.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® program recognizes companies that deliver exceptional human resource practices and an impressive commitment to their employees. The program is presented throughout the United States by the National Association for Business Resources. It is committed to showcasing companies that are leaders in human resources best practices, the promotion of sustainable workplaces, and corporate wellness initiatives.

“The Prescott Companies and our entire team is extremely proud of this recognition,” said Paola Scrimsher, CCAM®, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, The Prescott Companies president. “This award recognizes the commitment we have made to helping our employees grow both personally and professionally in a work environment that makes them feel valued and supported.”

