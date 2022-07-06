TVOkids’ hot summer 2022 lineup celebrates learning, creativity and our unique identities

Toronto, ON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVOkids, the internationally celebrated children’s media and digital learning organization, has launched its summer 2022 lineup of new and returning series to help kids have fun while learning more about themselves and the world. Highlighted TVOkids Originals include Raven’s Quest, Curious Crafting, 5 Ingredients Challenge and 16 Hudson.

Available now on the TVOkids broadcast channel, TVOkids.com, YouTube (preschool and school-age) and smart TV streaming services, these series reflect the TVOkids mission to provide engaging, ad-free learning experiences developed in consultation with Ontario educators to prepare children for school and for life.

“We’re excited to share these new and returning series with parents, caregivers and kids. They are filled with so many activities and adventures we know children love,” says Natasha Negrea, Executive Producer of TVOKids. “Whether families are staying close to home or heading out on a vacation, this seasonal roundup will ensure that you have great options for making the most of any screen time this summer.”

Live now on TVOkids

TVOkids Original Curious Crafting

Set in the ultimate crafting space, Curious Crafting is a short-form series that will introduce preschoolers to new crafts they enjoy. Host Mandisa Watts, creator of Happy Toddler Playtime, leads a rotating cast of young kids who make magic out of common household objects.

Watch now on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

TVOkids Original 5 Ingredients Challenge

Using only five ingredients, kids cook healthy dishes while learning by trial and error, referencing Canada's food guide and discovering the chemistry involved. Great for inspiring summer cooking challenges at home.

Watch now on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

TVOkids Original Raven’s Quest (Season 3)

The third season of this series premiered on National Indigenous Peoples Day. It features fascinating first-person portraits of Indigenous children and youth from across the country.

Watch now on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

Explore more TVOkids Indigenous programming like Legendary Myths: Raven Adventures, a series about myths from First Nations cultures of the Pacific West Coast, and The Seven Sacred Laws, an animated series that follows the spiritual journey of a boy on a vision quest who is visited by seven sacred animals.

Number 1 Newton Avenue

Follow Freddie, Libby, Jayden and Rio as they explore their neighbourhood and learn skills like pattern recognition, problem solving and counting.

Watch this new series now on YouTube.

Elinor Wonders Why

This funny exploration about science and nature follows a curious bunny as she asks the questions in every child’s mind and discovers the wonders of the world around her.

Watch now on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

PAW Patrol (Season 9)

Another new season of PAW Patrol has begun! Join six of your favourite rescue dogs as they work together to protect the community, whether it’s rescuing a kitten or saving a train from a rockslide.

Watch now on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

My World Kitchen (Season 4)

Talented young cooks demonstrate how to make a favourite dish reflecting their family’s heritage. This season references culinary dishes from India, Italy, Scotland, China, Israel, Morocco and Jamaica.

Watch earlier episodes on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

Animanimals (Season 2)

This delightfully absurd series features short adventures with different animals. Each one has a quirky problem to solve and they learn something new along the way.

Watch now on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

Coming soon to TVOkids

TVOkids Original 16 Hudson (Season 3)

This preschool series follows the adventures of a group of neighbors who treasure each other's similarities and differences. Premiering July 11, 2022, season three focuses on the concept of home.

Watch earlier episodes on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

Katy

This BBC movie special is a live-action drama about an 11-year-old girl in a blended family who experiences an accident and adapts to a new life with a wheelchair. Premieres August 1, 2022.

Go Green with the Grimwades

This live-action documentary series is about a large family trying to live an environmentally friendly lifestyle. Premieres August 2, 2022.

How to Do Stuff Good (Season 3)

Premiering August 6, 2022, this is a hilarious how-to series from Australia. This season’s cast of hosts are on a mission to guide kids step-by-step on creative journeys that teach them how to do stuff ... good.

Watch earlier episodes on TVOkids.com and YouTube.

