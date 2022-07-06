Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Size is projected to reach USD 34.55 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquid dietary supplements are nutritional supplements that are available in fluid form. Most of the time, they are used to speed up the body's metabolism and lower the risk of lifestyle disorders. People who cannot swallow capsules, thick gel, or solid tablets usually use dietary supplements that come in liquid form. There are a lot of big market players in this area, and they all make high-quality products to get as much market share as possible.

The government helps with research and development, and there are funds for research, so the market is also growing. Also, the top players in the market are focused on the U.S. because people there know a lot about dietary supplement devices. But Asia-Pacific and Latin America, the Caribbean, and Africa (LAMEA) are expected to make the most money and grow the fastest. This is because people are investing in new inventions, the economy as a whole is getting better, there are more athletes and sports professionals, the economy is growing, and there are more health risks and diseases that can be controlled by taking dietary supplements.





Aging and Proactive Consumption of Nutritional Interventions and the Rise in Adoption of Ready-to-Drink Dietary Supplements Driving the Market

People of all ages want to be healthy and happy for as long as possible. People are now more aware of how important it is to get nutritional support, like by taking liquid dietary supplements. In 2017, more than 962 million people were 60 or older, and a report from the United Nations says that number is likely to double by the end of 2050. According to National Council of Aging (NCOA), more than 80% of adults between the ages of 60 and 65 are sure to have at least one long-term illness or disorder. The NCOA predicts that the number of people with long-term illnesses like hypertension, arthritis, diabetes , depression, and ischemic heart disorder, to name a few, will go up.

The market for liquid dietary supplements has changed a lot since water-based liquids that are basically ready-to-drink (RTD) dietary supplements came out. The ready-to-drink concept is likely to bring a lot of growth to companies that make liquid dietary supplements since these supplements are easy to use and store and have a high nutritional value. Always ready-to-drink (RTD) liquid dietary supplements come in small packages that can fit in a pocket and be carried around as needed. People in developing countries like China and India are becoming more health-conscious and eating healthier foods, which is expected to make RTD dietary supplements more popular. With this kind of knowledge and concern for health, the market for liquid dietary supplements will soon be the most profitable.





Rise in the Geriatric Population Creating Huge Opportunities in the Liquid Dietary Supplements Market

People all over the world are becoming more concerned about their health, which is helping the market for liquid dietary supplements grow. The growing number of older people in some countries, like Japan, Italy, Portugal, and Germany, is another important factor that is expected to drive the liquid dietary supplements market as a whole. Older people are making sure their nutritional supplements meet their needs so they can stay healthy and enjoy life. As people get older, they change in many ways, including mentally, physically, and socially. These changes affect their diet and the foods they choose to eat.

As the population ages, people depend more and more on the same foods and diets they have always had. Over the years, as the number of older people in some countries has grown, there has been a higher demand for foods that are good for older people and have more nutrients. This has made more people want to take dietary supplements, which has helped the market grow even more. People are more aware of healthy aging and how to avoid getting sick because of worries about their bones and mobility. So, there is more demand for nutritional supplements that meet the needs of older people.





Regional Segmentation of the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market –

The global market for liquid dietary supplements is mostly split into three regions: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where North America has the largest share of the North American market.

North America –

The U.S. and Canada are two of the world's largest economies, and North America is the most developed and economically strong region. North America is both a technologically advanced region and a leader in the health and nutrition field. This is why it leads the liquid dietary supplements market, which was worth USD 9038 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 13634 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 5%.

Europe –

The liquid dietary supplement has become well-known and popular in Europe over time. The field's goal is to help people get the food they need. People in Europe are becoming more aware of how important nutrition is and how easy it is to find nutritional products. This is one reason why the European market for liquid dietary supplements is expected to reach USD 9668 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4% from USD 6793 million in 2021.

Asia-Pacific –

The Asia-Pacific market is growing because more countries in the region are following health standards. The biggest reason for the growth of the liquid dietary supplements market is the rise in population over the last few decades. In 2021, the market was worth USD 5182 million, and it is expected to be worth USD 7620 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4%.





Key Highlights –

The global liquid dietary supplements market was valued at USD 23455 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 34558 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

was valued at USD 23455 million in 2021 and is expected to grow at USD 34558 million by 2030. The market is expected to grow at a during the forecast period (2022–2030). By ingredients, the vitamins and minerals segments dominates the segment of the liquefied dietary supplements market with a market value of USD 9285 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 13446 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 4% .

. The sports nutrition segment holds the major share of the global market under application with a market value of USD 7283 million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 11010 million by 2030 at a CAGR 5% .

. North America is the leading region in the global liquid dietary supplements market with a market value of USD 9038million in 2021 and is expected to grow to USD 13634 million by 2030 at a CAGR of 5%.





Competitive Analysis of the Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market –

Abbott Laboratories

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC

Bayer AG

Herbalife Nutrition

KONINKLIJKE DSM

BASF SE

Dupont De Nemours INC.

Amway

Glanbia PLC

Liquid Health Inc.





Global Liquid Dietary Supplements Market: Segmentation

By Ingredient

Vitamins & Minerals

Proteins & Amino Acids

By Application

Sports Nutrition

Weight Loss

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/liquid-dietary-supplements-market/toc





Market News -

In April 2022 , Abbott partnered with Camdiab and YPSOMED and launched a new automated insulin delivery system for diabetic patients.

, Abbott partnered with Camdiab and YPSOMED and launched a new automated insulin delivery system for diabetic patients. In May 2022 , GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC acquired Affinivax, Inc. to have clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developments.

, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC acquired Affinivax, Inc. to have clinical-stage biopharmaceutical developments. In April 2022 , Bayer and Ginkgo Bioworks will form a partnership called Ag Biologicals Powerhouse, which will help advance Join Bio-Technology Platforms.

, Bayer and Ginkgo Bioworks will form a partnership called Ag Biologicals Powerhouse, which will help advance Join Bio-Technology Platforms. In February 2022, Herbalife Nutrition opened a large, high-tech facility in India to keep up with its continued growth in India and around the world.

News Media

Development of Dietary Supplements to Spur Eggshell Membrane Market Healthy Growth

Increase In Preference For Fiber Reinforcement and Supplementation

Rapid Adoption of Active Lifestyle to Drive the Dietary Supplements Market Growth





