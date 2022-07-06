FlightHub Group Introduces First-of-its-Kind Employee Travel Benefits Program

English French

MONTREAL, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FlightHub Group , owner and operator of online travel agencies FlightHub.com and Justfly.com , has pioneered an employee travel program that allows corporate employees to benefit from exclusive access to airline, car rental and hotel fares. Early partners include leading Canadian companies such as Bell Canada, which has signed on to provide this benefit to its 50,000-plus employees.



“Travel is a proven perk for improving mental health but is not always within everyone’s budget,” said FlightHub Group CEO Christopher Cave. “By continuing to make flights affordable, in this case by providing exclusive pricing to our corporate partners’ employees, we are proud to offer yet another industry-leading innovation that keeps travel accessible.”

The FlightHub Group Employee Travel Benefits Program launches at a time when workplace benefits and employee well-being are major strategic concerns. Sixty-four percent of employees who resigned in 2021 cited poor benefits as one of their top five reasons for leaving.

FlightHub Group’s program allows members to book travel for friends and family members under one itinerary and also offers cash back on the full purchase, including travel and add-on products such as cancellation protection, allowing employees to earn multiple benefits with each booking.

“Since the Great Resignation of 2021, employers increasingly understand that workplace benefits are key to attracting new talent and increasing employee retention,” said Roula Khoury, Director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at FlightHub Group. “It has been a pleasure working with all our new partners to roll out this first-of-its-kind program in Canada and to offer the same opportunity to any company operating in North America.”

Companies interested in taking advantage of this benefit for their employees can sign up at https://flighthubgroup.com/partners .