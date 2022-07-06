Reborn Cabinets Joins Renovo Home Partners

ANAHEIM, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reborn Cabinets ("Reborn") today announced its acquisition by Renovo Home Partners ("Renovo"), a leading direct-to-consumer home remodeling platform offering quick-turn home renovations through its nationwide network of partner companies. Reborn was represented by Avant Advisory and Berenson LLP in the transaction.

By joining the Renovo family of companies, Reborn will be able to tap into Renovo's peer-sharing network and technology and infrastructure support, allowing the continuation of its growth trajectory, while Renovo benefits from the addition of a west-coast operation with an established and trusted brand in the markets in which it operates.

"We are thrilled to partner with Renovo to continue our nearly 40-year history of providing homeowners with turn-key home remodeling projects with a second-to-none customer experience," said Vince Nardo, Chief Executive Officer at Reborn. "Renovo is a company that understands our history and our core values and is likewise committed to continuing to evolve and strengthen Reborn's offering to our employees and customers."

Reborn Cabinets was founded in 1983 by Vinny and Brenda Nardo and has grown to over 700 employees in three states, and three generations of the Nardo family have held leadership positions within the company.

"Reborn has grown immensely in the past several years, and that growth has meant looking for a partner who supports our vision to provide the support and resources needed for the next steps," said Chief Financial Officer Anthony Nardo. "We're so pleased to have found the right platform upon which to continue our parents' legacy."

"Vince, Anthony, and the team at Reborn have built a remarkable company that fits in perfectly with the performance culture of the Renovo management team and its other partner companies," said John Dupuy, Chief Executive Officer of Renovo Home Partners. "We are looking forward to supporting their continued achievement."

About Reborn Cabinets

Reborn Cabinets provides signature cabinet refacing, complete kitchen, and bath remodeling, one-day bathroom remodeling; and replacement windows direct to their customers as well as through a network of dealers throughout the USA. More information can be found on its website at www.reborncabinets.com, or by calling 888-273-2676. Applicants interested in career opportunities are encouraged to apply online at www.rebornjobs.com.

For questions contact: Diana Ramirez (714) 678-2303 dramirez@reborncabinets.com

