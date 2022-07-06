U.S. Ceramic Tile Market Report: Suppliers, Buyers, Prices, and Forecast to 2030 - IndexBox

NEW YORK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IndexBox has just published a new report: U.S. – Ceramic Tile - Market Analysis, Forecast, Size, Trends and Insights'. Here is a summary of the report's key findings.



U.S. Ceramic Tile Market Statistics

Imports 1,941.1 Million USD Exports 53.9 Million USD Top Foreign Suppliers Italy, Spain, Mexico Top Export Destinations Canada, Mexico, Bahamas

The U.S. ceramic tile market was estimated at approx. $3.4B in 2021. This figure reflects the total revenues of producers and importers (excluding logistics costs and intermediaries' margins, which will be included in the final consumer price). REQUEST FREE DATA

U.S. Ceramic Tile Exports

In 2021, overseas shipments of ceramic tiles increased by 18% to 4.4M square meters, rising for the fourth consecutive year after three years of decline. Over the past decade, exports, however, recorded a relatively flat trend pattern. REQUEST FREE DATA

In value terms, exports soared to $54M in 2021. In the last decade, exports saw a relatively flat trend pattern. REQUEST FREE DATA

Exports by Country

Canada (3.1M square meters) was the main destination for ceramic tile exports from the United States, accounting for a 71% share of total volume. Moreover, exports to Canada exceeded the volume sent to the second major destination, Mexico (580K square meters), fivefold.

In value terms, Canada ($36M) remains the key foreign market for ceramic tile exports from the United States, comprising 68% of total supplies. The second position in the ranking was occupied by Mexico ($7.9M), with a 15% share of total exports.

From 2011 to 2021, the average annual growth rate of value to Canada was relatively modest. Exports to Mexico increased with the average annual growth rate of +1.7% per year.

Export Prices by Country

The average ceramic tile export price stood at $12 per square meter in 2021, surging by 8.3% against the previous year. Average prices varied somewhat for the major external markets. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Bahamas ($14 per square meter), while the average price for exports to Canada ($12 per square meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was recorded for supplies to Bahamas (+4.4%), while the prices for the other major destinations experienced a decline.

U.S. Ceramic Tile Imports

In 2021, after two years of decline, there was significant growth in purchases abroad of ceramic tiles, when their volume increased by 11% to 202M square meters. The total import volume increased at an average annual rate of +4.4% from 2011 to 2021.

In value terms, imports soared to $1.9B in 2021. Over the past decade, total imports indicated a moderate expansion: its value increased at an average annual rate of +4.4%.

Imports by Country

Spain (44M square meters), Italy (36M square meters) and Mexico (33M square meters) were the main suppliers of ceramic tile imports to the United States, with a combined 56% share of total purchases. Turkey, Brazil, India and Peru lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 35%.

In value terms, Italy ($634M), Spain ($468M) and Mexico ($229M) constituted the largest ceramic tile suppliers to the United States, together comprising 69% of total imports. Turkey, Brazil, India and Peru lagged somewhat behind, together comprising a further 22%.

Among the main suppliers, India, with a CAGR of +75.0%, recorded the highest rates of growth with regard to the value of imports over the past decade, while purchases for the other leaders experienced more modest paces of growth.

Import Prices by Country

In 2021, the average ceramic tile import price amounted to $9.6 per square meter, picking up by 7.6% against the previous year. There were significant differences in the average prices amongst the major supplying countries. In 2021, the country with the highest price was Italy ($18 per square meter), while the price for Peru ($3.8 per square meter) was amongst the lowest. From 2011 to 2021, the most notable rate of growth in terms of prices was attained by Mexico (+1.2%), while the prices for the other major suppliers experienced a decline.

Product Coverage

Clay floor and wall tile, glazed or unglazed (including quarry tile and ceramic mosaic tile).

