Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. Announces Two Board Appointments

OSWEGO, N.Y., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. announced Meghan Crawford-Hamlin and Eric Allyn have been elected to its Board of Directors, according to Chris Burritt, Chairman of the Board.



The election was effective as of the May 13, 2022 at the annual meeting for Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Crawford-Hamlin serves as the President of Insititutional Sales at BHG Financial, where she oversees the sales strategy for BHG across bank partnerships and strategic partners. Crawford-Hamlin leads a national sales team focused on growing premium revenue and enhancing the experience for clients while driving sales strategic partners. Since joining BHG in 2015, she has generated and serviced relationships with hundreds of community banks nationwide, personally managing the sale of hundreds of millions of dollars of financing for highly skilled professionals to institutional buyers.

Hamlin is very active within the banking industry, serving as a member of many state and national bank associations such as the American Bankers Association, as well as the Independent Community Bankers Association. While holding a Bachelor of Arts from Bucknell University, Crawford-Hamlin also serves as an active member of New York Cares, American Cancer Society, and CNY Autism Society of America.

Allyn is the former Chairman of the Board of Welch Allyn, Inc, which was sold to Hill Rom in 2015. Today, Allyn is Managing Member and Chief Investment Officer for 50 State LLC, and serves as a Trustee to over 76 Family Trusts. In addition, Allyn is Founder and Managing Partner to two private Investment Funds, which he has managed since 2011. He also serves on the Board of Health Care Originals; serves as LP Advisor to Armory Square Ventures; serves on Upstate Medical University Council; on the Board of Directors of the Allyn Family Foundation, where he has chaired the Investment Committee since 2008, and several other organizations both past and present.

Allyn is a frequent speaker nationally and internationally on the topics of family business governance, family enterprises, philanthropy, and investment management. He is a graduate of Dartmouth College, and earned his MBA from University of Virginia (Darden School).

“We are honored to welcome both Eric and Meghan to Board of Directors. Eric’s experience in leadership, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets, along with his prominence and philanthropic work in the Central New York market, will provide diverse experience, knowledge and opportunities for the Company’s governance, business prospects and capital market reach,” stated Burritt.

“Meghan will provide diverse perspectives into generational knowledge, marketing and sales. She has deep banking exposure, direct lending experience, and transformational knowledge in digital banking platform development and implementation. She will play a key role in developing executive strategies in new lending opportunities and in our digital banking development,” added Burritt.

“Both Meghan and Eric are dynamic and experienced leaders. Their collective expertise in vital growth, innovation and development will prove to be an invaluable addition to the Board, our senior management team and the bank’s strategic initiatives and overall success moving forward,” Burritt concluded.

About Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc.

Pathfinder Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank headquartered in Oswego, whose deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. The Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ Capital Market; symbol: PBHC). The Bank has ten full-service offices located in its market areas consisting of Oswego and Onondaga County and one limited purpose office in Oneida County.

