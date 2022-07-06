Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. Announces Expiration of MCTO

CALGARY, Alberta and TORONTO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. (TSXV: MNC; MNC.PR.A) (“Magnetic North” or the “Company”) announces that in connection with the filing of the Company’s annual audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2021 on June 27, 2022, the management cease trade order (MCTO) issued by the Alberta Columbia Securities Commission on May 4, 2022 has expired and is no longer in effect.



