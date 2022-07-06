Proactive news headlines including Forward Water Technologies, Naturally Splendid Enterprises, BetterLife Pharma, Tiidal Gaming Group and Infinity Stone Ventures

New York , July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- Tesla's delivery dip forces rethink from some analysts click here
- Forward Water Technologies developing new treatments aimed at the lucrative food and beverage industry click here
- Appia Rare Earths & Uranium says drill results indicate a promising new area for exploration at its Alces Lake property in Saskatchewan click here
- Westwater Resources has 'laser focus' to become US battery-grade graphite product supplier says Water Tower Research click here
- Naturally Splendid Enterprises acknowledges receipt of more Plantein plant-based foods from Australia click here
- Infinity Stone Ventures solidifies option agreement with Quartier Minerals for Galaxy pegmatite project in Quebec click here
- i-80 Gold earns repeat 'Buy' rating, premium price target from Stifel GMP analysts after launch of Granite Creek ore shipping click here
- CleanSpark says bitcoin production for the month ending June 30, 2022, was 339 click here
- Fireweed Metals commences ground gravity survey at Gayna River project in Northwest Territories click here
- Boosh Plant-Based Brands sees jump in monthly gross sales revenue to CA$897,048 in June click here
- Fabled Copper reveals promising ASTER alteration survey results from its Bronson property in British Columbia click here
- BetterLife Pharma secures additional Mitacs funding for BETR-001 preclinical depression studies click here
- Mindset Pharma granted allowance for patent covering its short-duration novel psychedelic medications click here
- Vanstar Mining Resources hails encouraging winter drill results from IAMGOLD at Nelligan JV project in Québec click here
- Nextech AR Solutions Corp launches ARitize 3D model-making software for WooCommerce businesses click here
- Lumina Gold announces C$10M unsecured credit facility with its largest shareholder Ross Beaty click here
- Tocvan Ventures identifies new target area at Murcielago at El Picacho project, Mexico click here
- CULT Food Science says affiliate Jellatech marks major milestone with first animal-free collagen product click here
- Tiidal Gaming Group says its Sportsflare division enters licensing agreement with Bayes Esports Solutions click here
- Power Nickel is developing its NISK project in Quebec into one of the greenest sources of class-1 nickel in history click here
- O3 Mining provides update on well-funded 40,000 metre drilling program on its Marban Project in Val-d'Or, Quebec click here
- Doubleview Gold closes the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of $2M click here
