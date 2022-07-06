Immerse Yourself in Art, Culture, and More in The Palm Beaches this July

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer in The Palm Beaches is full of opportunities to experience world-class arts and culture with hands-on classes and activities. The Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is pleased to share unique programming that highlights specialized classes, events, and kid-friendly fun across Palm Beach County.

From art classes for everyone to a meet-and-greet with a baby alligator, these cultural events and experiences in July are designed to spark creativity and enjoyment for residents and visitors alike. Below find a selection of exhilarating activities and classes; for more information about these events, please visit palmbeachculture.com/events.

Armory Art Center (West Palm Beach): Learn new skills in ceramics and jewelry-making with the Armory Art Center’s one, two, and three-day classes. Unique offerings include electro-etching, pearl and beading, ceramics wheel throwing, date night on the wheel, and more. Find more information here.

Lighthouse Art Center (Tequesta): Summer Sessions are in full swing at the Lighthouse Art Center. Offerings include learning about Shibori, the ancient Japanese technique of creating patterns; Raku, in which students glaze, paint and fire pots; and Glass Fusion, where students will learn how to cut glass and properly lay out a pattern using a variety of colored glass. Learn more about the classes and sign up here.

(West Palm Beach): Nature lovers will enjoy the classes and offerings at Mounts Botanical Garden this July. offers hands-on science-based fun for kids ages 7-11. They’ll learn how to catch and identify macroinvertebrates, get a close-up, dirty-hands look at the properties of mud, discover the sticky and incredible adaptations plants have developed to help them survive, learn how to grow and nurture fruits and vegetables, and more. Adults can get in on the action and explore a love of art and nature during the Garden’s . Each class begins with a nature walk to inspire the day’s painting. For more information and to register, please visit here. Norton Museum of Art (West Palm Beach): Celebrate summer with a day of creativity and discovery at Games Around the World Family Day on Saturday, July 16. This family festival features a variety of programs in the Norton Museum of Art’s galleries and garden including performances, hands-on projects, storytelling, creative pastimes, and tours celebrating traditions from around the globe. Main events include a bookmaking workshop, the South Florida Pétanque Club and Palm Beach Chess sharing the basics and finer points of their games. Check here for a complete schedule.

(Delray Beach): Listen to an informative talk to learn about alligators and see a real baby alligator up close at Sandoway Discovery Center’s , hosted every Wednesday and Saturday in July at 2:30pm. Admission into the center is $6/person for ages 3 and up. For more information visit here. Resource Depot (West Palm Beach): Create a portrait at Guest GalleRE Artist Workshop: Embroidered Felt Portraits with Caitlin Frown on July 14 at The Resource Depot. Through felt and hand embroidery, artist Caitlin Frown will guide you in creating a portrait that makes you think "it's so nice to see you!" every time you pass by. Bring in a photograph of someone or something special to you and create a lasting memory. For ages 10 and up. $15 per person. Learn more information and RSVP here.

