Diaper banks, We Can Do This campaign team to protect kids as young as 6 months from COVID-19

New Haven, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra; Rep. Rosa DeLauro, who represents Connecticut’s 3rd Congressional District; and other officials gathered in New Haven, Conn., today to kick off HHS’s We Can Do This campaign partnership with the National Diaper Bank Network to inform parents about COVID-19 vaccines, which are now available and recommended for children ages 6 months and older.

“Thanks to the Food and Drug Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's rigorous, comprehensive, and independent review of the data, and their strict commitment to following the science,” said Secretary Becerra in an earlier statement, “we are reaching another major milestone in our efforts to protect more children, their families, and our communities as we work to end the pandemic. We are following the data and science as we make sure all Americans are eligible and have access to COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to prevent severe disease and save lives. Based on CDC and FDA actions, we now know that vaccination for our children 6 months through 5 years old is safe and effective and we are ready to get millions of children vaccinated.”

HHS is partnering with the National Diaper Bank Network and other community-based organizations to ensure that fact-based information about the vaccines is available to all families—especially those in medically underserved communities.

“Connecticut is so proud to be home to the National Diaper Bank Network,” said Rep. DeLauro, “which works to get children in all 50 states the diapers and supplies they need to thrive. This partnership means that timely information about COVID vaccines and young children will be available in the communities that have suffered most from the pandemic.”

Today’s kickoff event was held at Fair Haven Community Health Center, which is providing vaccinations for children ages 6 months and older. Children younger than 5 years are receiving their first COVID protection at the clinic.

“We are dedicated to the idea that every family should have the things they need to thrive,” said National Diaper Bank Network CEO Joanne Goldblum. “The ZIP Code a baby is born in should not affect their right to be clean, dry, and healthy. Across the country, diaper banks will be including vaccination fact sheets and other resources into every bundle of diapers they give out. Some diaper banks will partner with community health centers to do the kind of clinic families are benefitting from today.”

“During the pandemic,” said Janet Stolfi Alfano, executive director of The Diaper Bank of Connecticut, “we increased our distribution of diapers, period supplies and other material basic necessities to meet a growing need here in Connecticut. Being part of We Can Do This is another way for us to make sure young children are safe and cared for in this challenging time.”

About the National Diaper Bank Network

The National Diaper Bank Network is a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to eliminating diaper need in America, by leading a national movement to help meet the basic needs of all babies and their families, including access to clean, dry diapers and other material goods.

About We Can Do This

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ COVID-19 Public Education Campaign is a national initiative to increase public confidence in and uptake of COVID-19 vaccines while reinforcing basic prevention measures.

###

Attachments