Islandsbanki hf.: Conclusion of covered bond offering

Íslandsbanki hf. has today concluded an offering of covered bonds. Total demand amounted to ISK 2,920m.

The non-index linked issue ISB CB 27 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,740m at a yield of 6.84%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1,840m with a yield ranging from 6.74% - 6.88%. The Bank is selling previously issued own bonds. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 53,840m.

The index linked issue ISB CBI 28 was sold for an amount of ISK 1,000m at a yield of 1.35%. Total offers received amounted to ISK 1.080m with a yield ranging from 1.35% - 1.40%. The total nominal amount issued in the series is ISK 37,200m.

No offers were received in ISB CBF 27.

In connection with the auction, holders of the series ISB CBI 22 were offered to sell the covered bonds in the series against covered bonds bought in the above-mentioned auction. The clean price of the series ISB CBI 22 was predefined at 100.48. The Bank buys back a nominal amount of ISK 100m in the series.