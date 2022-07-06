Gotham Cannabis Security & Compliance Announces Full Suite of Cannabis Security Services Catering to the New York Market

NEW CITY, N.Y., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotham Cannabis Security & Compliance (GCSC) is a full-service, security firm committed to helping businesses safely thrive within the cannabis industry. With a unique combination of attorneys, public safety and compliance experts, international investigators, former law enforcement officials, and digital security experts, GCSC provides clients with the individual attention needed to ensure and protect their interests and where applicable secure government approval for their operations.

GCSC's unique and individualized approach to digital, legal, and structural safety is specifically designed to create a meaningful impact to any licensed cannabis operation in New York State. With deep roots in law enforcement GCSC is proud to have strong relationships with all law enforcement agencies throughout New York because GCSC understands that security is critical not only to comply with regulations but also to build the confidence of the host community.

The GCSC expert team is led by President Charles Ribando, a safety and security specialist with a distinguished career in law enforcement, Chief Technology Officer and digital services expert, Ed Eisenstein, Chief Legal Officer and prominent Criminal Defense attorney, David Schwartz, Esq., and Chief of Government and External Affairs, lawyer and lobbyist, Bradley Gerstman, Esq.

The GCSC team of professionals specializes in providing businesses with the expertise and foresight needed to properly protect their product and financial interests in the following areas:

Cannabis and Dispensary Services: recordings and color photography; immediate system outage notifications; on-site lighting, defense, and fortification; operations assessments; staff trainings

Digital Security Services: access control systems; backup power supply systems; commercial grade alarm systems; HD security cameras at all points of entry/exit; intrusion detection software/motion sensors; network and system installation and integration; 24 Hour video surveillance

Digital Software Services: on demand crop data; Calculations (cost per gram); reporting systems—inventory & sales; METRC Compliance; management software for employees, delivery services, labeling, printing, packaging, and distribution, seed to sale compliance

Business Protection: compliance consulting; government relations support; legal protection and counsel; licensing assistance; operations advisement

Charles Ribando, President of GCSC, stated, "The significance of our practice lies in the diverse expertise we offer clients operating within the cannabis industry. GCSC employs a multi-layered approach to protecting your interests as we handle all compliance requirements under one roof. This includes all specifications required by New York State for both manufacturing and dispensing facilities. Whether you're growing or distributing, the future of your business depends on the safety of your product which is why at Gotham Security, we truly leave no stone left unturned."

Bradley Gerstman, Esq., Chief of Government and External Affairs for GCSC, stated, "from securing licensing and products, to physically and legally protecting your investment, our cannabis specialists know what it takes to succeed in this budding industry starting with the application process."

For more information, please visit: https://gothamcsc.com/

