Cumulus Media Debuts Talk Ville, A “Smallville” Television Show Re-Watch Podcast With Series Stars Tom Welling and Michael Rosenbaum

NEW YORK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) welcomes Talk Ville to the Cumulus Podcast Network on July 13, 2022. The podcast series will be hosted by Tom Welling, who starred as Clark Kent/Superman, and Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor on the hit television show “Smallville,” about one of America’s favorite superheroes. The podcast series will revisit each episode of the television series show by show, as Welling and Rosenbaum re-watch “Smallville” and share information and anecdotes from behind the scenes.



A new episode of Talk Ville will drop each subsequent Wednesday and be available at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Pocket Casts, and Google Podcasts, among other platforms. The Cumulus Podcast Network will distribute, market, and monetize Talk Ville.

“I'm glad we're finally able to do this! Looking forward to rewatching the series, sharing stories, and revealing insights from my time on ‘Smallville,’” said Welling.

"’Smallville’ was one of the most successful series on television and it’s the most successful thing I’ve ever been a part of,” added Rosenbaum. “Re-watching these old episodes with Tom is like going back in time… and it’s a happy place."

About Tom Welling

Welling, an American actor, director, producer, and model, is best known for his role as Clark Kent in “Smallville.” The show debuted in October 2001 and became the highest-rated launch for The WB, with 8.4 million viewers. Welling has been nominated and received several awards for his performance in the role. He was named one of People magazine's "Breakthrough Stars of 2001", won the Teen Choice Award as "Choice Breakout Star (Male)" in 2002, and won another Teen Choice Award as "Choice TV Actor (Action Adventure)" in August 2009. Following the third season, Welling was interviewed by Smallville Magazine and said that if he could play one character on the show that was not Clark Kent, it would be Lex Luthor. In addition to acting, Welling directs and produces. His films include “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003), “Cheaper by the Dozen 2” (2005), “The Fog” (2005), “Draft Day” (2014) and “The Choice” (2016).

About Michael Rosenbaum

Rosenbaum has shared the screen with Bradley Cooper, Kristen Bell, Charlize Theron, Christopher Walken, Steve Martin and Clint Eastwood. He's acted in more than 20 feature films, including “Guardians of the Galaxy 2,” “Urban Legend,” “Bringing Down the House,” “Sweet November,” “Sorority Boys,” and “Poolhall Junkies.” He most recently played opposite Bill Fichtner in the Indie thriller “The Neighbor.” Known for portraying what many journalists, fans, and the late Stan Lee believed to be the best Lex Luthor, Rosenbaum shaved his head and transformed himself for the role for seven seasons on the smash hit “Smallville.” After “Smallville,” Rosenbaum shared his comedic talents, playing the fan favorite Dutch Nilbog on the show “Breaking In” and the lead role of Buddy Dobbs on “Impastor,” for which he also served as Executive Producer. Rosenbaum wrote, directed, and starred in the film “Back in the Day” opposite Morena Baccarin and Nick Swardson. A man of many talents, Rosenbaum is also the lead singer for the band Sun Spin, available on all platforms. Rosenbaum also hosts the podcast Inside of You for the Cumulus Podcast Network.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ: CMLS) is an audio-first media company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. Cumulus Media engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 406 owned-and-operated radio stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and many other world-class partners across more than 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through the Cumulus Podcast Network, its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. Cumulus Media provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. Cumulus Media is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

