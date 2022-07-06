Col. Michael B. Black, USAF (Ret.) Joins AFCEA International as Vice President, Defense

Fairfax, VA, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFCEA International is pleased to announce the appointment of Col. Michael B. Black, USAF (Ret.) as vice president for Defense. In this capacity, Col. Black will build strong professional relationships with government and industry partners to further position AFCEA as a leader in the cyber, defense, security, intelligence and related information technology disciplines. He will succeed Col. Mike Warlick, USMC (Ret.), who will be retiring on Sept. 30, 2022.

Col. Black comes to AFCEA with an impressive military and industry background. His Air Force career includes serving as commander/deputy commander for the White House Communications Agency, where he was responsible for providing global telecommunications support and for operating and maintaining a responsive information systems infrastructure for the president, vice president, the National Security Council and the U.S. Secret Service.

Among his roles while on active duty, Col. Black also served as commander of the 1st Communications Squadron at Langley Air Force Base in Virginia, Chief C4 Readiness/Current Operations at USAF Headquarters, and Commander, 5th Combat Support Squadron at Robins Air Force Base in Georgia.

After retirement from the military after 26 years, Col. Black served as chief operating officer for three companies: Premier Management Corporation from 2011 to 2016, JMA Solutions from 2016 to 2018, and most recently at the Washington, D.C.-based Concise Network Solutions.

“Mike brings an impressive background as a strategic and tactical communicator, vast experience and training in critical business environments and the U.S. government interagency processes, and keen insight on the operations that will further enhance AFCEA’s mission of connecting people, ideas and solutions,” said Lt. Gen. Susan S. Lawrence, USA, (Ret.), president and CEO of AFCEA International. “He is accomplished in developing organizational strategic visions, strategic plans and modernization strategies to propel our association to next levels of growth and meeting the needs of our diverse partners and members.”

Col. Black earned a B.S. in basic science from the USAF Academy, an M.A. in management from Webster University, an M.M.A.S in military art and science from the Army Command and General Staff College, and an M.S. in national resource strategy from the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, Ft. McNair. He is a 2011 inductee into the White House Communications Agency Hall of Fame. Additionally, he is a published author and was awarded three 2020 Telly Awards honoring excellence in video and television for his “Leadership Table Talk: Going Inside the White House Communications Agency” interview.

Col. Black will replace Col. Warlick, who will retire from AFCEA International on Sept. 30, 2022, following 11 years of dedicated service to the association. Col. Warlick has been the lead in program development for AFCEA defense events and co-founded the Saint Isadore Award, which recognizes individuals in the Joint Services who demonstrate exceptional initiative, leadership, insight, and cyber excellence within their areas of expertise.

“Mike has a superb track record as a champion for our association partners and has been a true leader as much behind the scenes as his in on stage at our events,” said Brig. Gen. Paul Fredenburgh, USA (Ret,) executive vice president for Defense and National Security at AFCEA. “While he will be missed, we thank him for his service to the nation and his dedication to AFCEA and wish him well in his retirement.”

###

