BBC Apprentice Star Sabrina Stocker Launches Tennis NFT Called 15 Love During Wimbledon 2022

London, UK, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sabrina Stocker, The BBC Apprentice finalist and serial entrepreneur, has recently announced her involvement in the Web3 space. Most significantly, she has turned her attention to a tennis NFT venture and launch pad called 15 Love, due to be released during Wimbledon this year. Information about the project is currently available on its website and Twitter.





The NFT market grew last year from under $100 million to over $25 billion. The world of sports is showing increased interest as blockchain technology offers a wider experience for fans. Prominent players like Wimbledon champions Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, and Serena Williams have all already joined the NFT bandwagon.

Upon purchasing a 15 Love NFT, holders will receive a digital tennis racquet, which has a unique rarity and is stored on the blockchain. Expanding the project’s appeal beyond digital art ownership, each NFT will include a smart contract attached to each purchase providing utility through metadata.



Sabrina's NFT project was inspired by her desire to build a community around tennis. One of the utility features will allow holders access to tennis professionals, including Wimbledon winners and other stars who will act as ambassadors and interact with the tennis community in the metaverse. NFT holders will also have the chance to win unique real-life and virtual tennis prizes and receive promotions.

For many tennis fans, this will be their first experience buying an NFT, and, as early adopters, they will have priority access to all of 15 Love’s upcoming Web3 projects and real-life events. The launch is a unique one-off opportunity to be involved early in the first honorary tennis NFT and launch pad. A limited supply of tokens will be released during Wimbledon on the 15 Love website.



About Sabrina Stocker

BBC Apprentice star Sabrina Stocker has had an incredible career since her Final Five placement on the show in 2018. She is a world-renowned entrepreneur who has been featured in Forbes and listed in the Top 10 Female Entrepreneurs by Apple News. As a PR expert, she owns Metaverse Media which specializes in strategies to support the success of Web3 projects such as NFTs (non-fungible tokens).



