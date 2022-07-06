The Fibroid Foundation Announces Fibroid Awareness Month 2022

WASHINGTON, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Fibroid Foundation announces the Fibroid Awareness Month event schedule for July 2022. This Year's Fibroid Awareness Month Theme is 'Real Solutions.'

Featured events are:

July 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET - Fibroids and Fertility

Featuring:

Dr. Ray Anchan, Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist at Brigham and Women's Hospital

Dr. Sony Singh, Gynecologic Surgeon, Professor in Gynecology at the University of Ottawa & The Ottawa Hospital

Dr. Elizabeth (Ebbie) Stewart, MD, Chair of Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility at Mayo Clinic

July 14, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET - From First Flow to Last Flow

Featuring:

Dr. Linda Bradley, Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist at Cleveland Clinic

Melissa Berton, Founder & Executive Director at The Pad Project

Jennifer Gularson, Board Certified Physician Assistant, Functional Medicine Certified Practitioner

Le'Nise Brothers, Author and Registered Nutritionist Specializing in Hormones & the Menstrual Cycle

July 21, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET - The State of Women's Health Equity

Featuring:

Dr. Sarah Temkin, Associate Director for Clinical Research at the National Institutes of Health - Office of Research on Women's Health

Michela Bedard, Executive Director at PERIOD - The Menstrual Movement

July 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM ET - Conversations on Capitol Hill

Featuring legislators who are leading the way to raise awareness and seek funding for fibroid research and education.

Sateria Venable, Founder & CEO of The Fibroid Foundation, will moderate the panels.

Registration for all events can be found here.

Fibroid Awareness Month programming will focus on tangible solutions that support better outcomes and less invasive treatments. Dr. James Segars, Director, Division of Reproductive Science and Women's Health Research, Professor of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Johns Hopkins University, authored a 2020 paper which concluded that, "In the subsets of bodily pain, vitality, and social functioning, fibroids were consistently a larger burden than heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and breast cancer."1

"In the subsets of bodily pain, vitality, and social functioning, fibroids were consistently a larger burden than heart disease, diabetes mellitus, and breast cancer." - A systematic review of the psychosocial impact of fibroids before and after treatment Go, Thomas, et al.

In the United States, an estimated 26,000,000 women between the ages of 15 and 50 have uterine fibroids.2 Uterine fibroids are the most common gynecologic condition in women3, however treatment options and medical research funding have yet to match the enormity of the affected community.

The Fibroid Foundation continues to advocate for the passage of The Stephanie Tubbs Jones Fibroid Research and Education Act - H.R. 2007 introduced in The House of Representatives by Representative Yvette D. Clarke (NY-9) Continued community support is requested by residents in each state to achieve the House and Congressional support required in order for H.R. 2007 to be passed into law.

According to The Fibroid Foundation, patients are suffering in silence. Community members express concerns about limited treatment options, the high cost of treatment, insurance coverage, and difficulty finding minimally invasive gynecologic surgeons (MIGS). The organization recognizes the significant health disparities that impact its community, and provide support to address the disparities from a unique patient perspective.

The Fibroid Foundation mission:

Normalize conversations about menstruation.

Foster a movement for everyone with a uterus to thrive.

Eliminate treatment disparities with layered patient support.

Engage family and community in the menstrual health mission

Enable those diagnosed with uterine fibroids to experience a smooth path to treatment with fulfilling outcomes

Spark joy through advocacy.

Understand how and why fibroids develop, and ultimately finding a cure.

About The Fibroid Foundation

The Fibroid Foundation is an organization founded by fibroid patient Sateria Venable in 2013. The Fibroid Foundation is published in eleven medical journals.

'One woman at a time, we are showing the world that we are empowered, and that we are driven to change our story!'

~Sateria, Founder

1. A systematic review of the psychosocial impact of fibroids before and after treatment

2. Epidemiology of Uterine Fibroids - From Menarche to Menopause

3. Uterine Fibroids: Burden and Unmet Medical Need

For Media Inquiries:

Emma Jasper

Phone: 844.484.7698 (IT-IS-MY-U)

info@fibroidfoundation.org

