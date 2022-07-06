HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding to Hire 2,000-Plus Full-Time Shipbuilders

PASCAGOULA, Miss., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global defense and technologies partner HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that the company’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division plans to hire over 2,000 full-time shipbuilders as part of its future workforce plans.



The new shipbuilders will join a skilled workforce that delivers critical capabilities to HII’s national security customers, including amphibious warships, destroyers and national security cutters. Ingalls Shipbuilding is located on an 800-acre facility, having recently completed a state-of-the-art upgrade that includes covered workspaces to keep shipbuilders dry and cool.

“With a shipbuilding legacy of nearly 84 years, Ingalls offers careers dedicated to a service mission — building ships that protect and defend our freedoms,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “We are excited to be adding new members to our team and to be providing a variety of stable career opportunities to our community.”

Ingalls Shipbuilding’s talent acquisition team will be hosting a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Ingalls Maritime Training Academy located on Jerry St. Pé Highway. Ingalls will be hiring pipe fitters, pipe welders, structural welders, ship fitters and seeking applicants for entry-level opportunities.





Competitive starting wages, day-one benefits, 12 paid holidays annually and opportunities for advancement make Ingalls a great place to work.

“With over 500 different jobs, there is no limit to what you can do at Ingalls,” said Susan Jacobs, vice president of human resources and administration. “Shipbuilding is hard work, but we strive to make sure our shipbuilders have the tools and conveniences they need to do the hard work well.”

In recent years, Ingalls Shipbuilding facility upgrades have also included additional hydration stations, improved access to work sites and tool rooms, and expanded meal choices in the shipyard, including a Chick-fil-A.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

