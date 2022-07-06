TTM Technologies, Inc. releases new Xinger® brand resistors with RF power handling from 100 Watts to 150 Watts for the RF & Specialty Components adjacent markets of Industrial, and Test and Measurement

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTMI) (“TTM”) Radio Frequency & Specialty Components (“RF&S”) business unit, a leader in microwave/RF-based technology, has expanded its resistive product offering to include higher power density resistors with additional focus on thermal efficiencies.



Spanning RF power handling from 100 Watts through 150 Watts, TTM’s CW, A100N50X4A, E125N50X4, and E150N50X4 flangeless resistor products were designed to set a new standard in product size to power handling while offering Xinger® brand reliability. The enhanced design performs at or above our customers’ RF performance demands and expands our comprehensive portfolio of termination resistors and attenuators.

These new products are targeted to be utilized in applications in adjacent markets to our standard RF markets, including the Industrial market, and Test and Measurement market and are available through direct purchase from TTM or our Xinger® brand stocking distributors: Richardson RFPD (www.richardsonrfpd.com), Digi-Key (www.digikey.com), and Mouser (www.mouser.com).

The RF&S Business Unit of TTM designs, manufactures, and sells custom high-frequency solutions and Xinger® brand standard components for wireless infrastructure, defense electronics, and test and measurement electronics markets. For more details on our product lines and newly released products, please visit ttm.com.

About TTM Technologies, Inc.

TTM Technologies, Inc. is a major global PCB manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions as well as a global designer and manufacturer of RF and microwave/microelectronic components and assemblies. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. Additional information can be found at www.ttm.com.

