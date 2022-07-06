First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2022 Second Quarter Earnings Call

RALEIGH, N.C., July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, July 28, 2022.



In addition, First Citizens will host a conference call to discuss the company’s financial results on July 28, 2022, at 9 a.m. Eastern time.

To access this call, dial: United States: 1-844-200-6205 Canada: 1-833-950-0062 All other locations: +1-929-526-1599 Access Code: 158564

The earnings presentation and news release will be available on the company’s website at www.firstcitizens.com/investor-relations.

After the conference call, you may access a replay of the call through August 18, 2022, by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (United States), 1-226-828-7578 (Canada) or +44-204-525-0658 (all other locations) with access code 908758.

