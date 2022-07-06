Firan Technology Group Corporation (“FTG”) Announces Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

TORONTO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) will release the second quarter 2022 financial results after market closes on Wednesday, July 13, 2022.



The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, July 14, 2022 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the second quarter 2022 financial results.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786, Conference ID 05645534, and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until August 14, 2022 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070, playback passcode: 645534 #.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures and repairs illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG’s operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “expect”, “plan” or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation’s industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314

Firan Technology Group Corporation

bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO

Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264

Firan Technology Group Corporation

jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation’s website www.ftgcorp.com