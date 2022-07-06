Twelve Board Store Launches New Range of Snowboarding Gear as Heavy Snowfalls Provide Excellent Early Season Conditions

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Featuring the latest drops from the best brands, leading Melbourne snowboards retailer Twelve Board Store has launched its new season range for the 2022 ski season. From snowboards to snowboard boots, bindings, outerwear, snowboard gloves and more, everything needed to hit the slopes with confidence can be found at Twelve Board Store.

As the Victorian ski resorts emerge from two years of shortened seasons due to pandemic restrictions, the possibility of a bumper season has everyone excited. For those keen to hit the slopes, investing in quality equipment and clothing is more cost effective than hiring gear in the long run, explains Twelve Board Store.

The team at Twelve Board Store has years of snow experience and are available in store to help snowboarders find the perfect board and clothing. While it's easy to fall in love with a design solely based on aesthetics, Twelve Board Store recommends prioritising the size, quality of build and type of riding planned to help choose the right snowboard and accessories.

With snowboards suitable for all conditions, Twelve Board Store's new range features powder, park, freeride, all-mountain and directional freestyle snowboards. The 2023 range includes new season styles from the most renowned brands including Salomon, Arbor, Korua, K2, Burton, Nitro and more.

Offering a one-on-one service, Twelve Board Store helps customers find the best snowboard setup for what they want to do on the hill. The service includes boot fitting, finding the right board and bindings, finding the perfect clothing, helmet and goggles as well as providing snowboard waxing and repairs.

Twelve Board Store has over 30 years of combined experience in the snowboard, skateboard and longboard industry. The team prides themselves on helping customers choose the right board for their needs by offering expert advice and stocking the best brands from around the world. With fast shipping for online orders and a dedicated customer support team, customers can shop from Twelve Board Store with confidence.

To explore the latest season range, shop online or visit the Twelve Board Stores retail shop in Richmond, Melbourne. For more information call now on 03 9421 2293.

