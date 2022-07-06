Online Gaming Market Size to Achieve USD 132 Billion by 2030 Growing at 10.2% CAGR Fueled by Massive Investments in the Gaming Industry - Exclusive Report by Acumen Research and Consulting

TOKYO, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global online gaming market size was valued at USD 56 Billion in 2021 and will achieve a market size of USD 132 Billion by 2030, budding at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The increasing number of gamers all over the world is the primary factor driving up the online gaming market revenue. According to online gaming industry analysis, there were more than 2.6 billion gamers in the world in 2020, and this figure accounted to around 2.8 billion by 2021. Online gaming refers to any video game that allows players to interact with one another over the internet. Online games can vary from simple text-based games to games with complex graphics and virtual worlds occupied by multiple players at the same time.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Online Gaming Market Share

Because COVID-19 had brought almost the entire world to a halt, nearly half of the world's population had become more involved in games. As businesses across the country shut down and economies suffered economic downturn, the gaming industry remained busy. The online gaming market is driven by the rising number of games available on online stores. For instance, there were a total of 80 billion games downloaded throughout the world in 2020. According to our online gaming market forecast, as more people become involved in gaming, more revenues, especially long revenues, will be generated. However, replicating the level of growth achieved throughout the pandemic will be difficult, as it would require another similar global crisis.

Request For Free Sample Report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/request-sample/2776

Online Gaming Market Report Coverage:

Market Global Online Gaming Market Online Gaming Market Size in 2021 USD 56 Billion Online Gaming Market Forecast by 2030 USD 132 Billion CAGR During 2022 - 2030 10.2% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Age Group, And By Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Bwin, Electronics Arts, GungHo Online, Giant Interactive, Gree, Tencent, King Digital Entertainment, NCSOFT, Sony Corp., Peak Games, Playdom, Riot Games, and Zynga. Report Coverage Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Online Gaming Market Dynamics

The online gaming industry has seen rapid growth in recent years as a result of improved internet access, lower Smartphone and computer prices, and rising population disposable income. Furthermore, massive demand from the world's youth who play, spend, and earn money and fame is significantly supporting the growth of the online gaming market. The growing number of world leagues is a significant and recent online gaming market trend that has fueled global demand. The large prize money, global fame, and massive sponsorship earned by these events have piqued the interest of many young people, driving their interest in gaming. As a result, the growing number of online gaming streams is a new trend in online gaming industry. While online gaming streaming websites like Twitch continue to grow in popularity, content creators in the online gaming industry are progressively using YouTube to publish pre-gaming recorded content in order to attract audiences.

The market is facing a downturn on account of the data security and privacy. Weak authentication, child identity theft, and phishing are amongst the major factors that are restricting the market growth. In addition, on June 2020 – UNICEF published a list of guidelines for the online gaming industry that are designed to inform and support online gaming businesses as they integrate child rights considerations into their business activities. This factor might also stabilize the flourishing the online gaming market value.

Check the detailed table of contents of the report @

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/table-of-content/online-gaming-market

Online Gaming Market Segmentation

The global market has been divided into three categories: type, age group, and region. The segmentation is based on type and includes mobile games, free-to-play games, pay-to-play games, and pay-in-play games. Mobile games sub-segments accounted for a sizable portion of the online gaming market. Gaming, particularly mobile gaming, is continuing its phenomenal growth in the entertainment industry. According to our research, mobile gaming accounts for more than half of total gaming revenue. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is the biggest and fastest growing regional mobile gaming market.

Furthermore, the age group segment is split into less than 10 years, 11-24 years, 25-44 years, and 45 years and older. Out of these, the 11-24 year age group gathered a sizable online gaming market share because this age group is more involved in gaming due to a better understanding of games and is ideal for learning and becoming a professional in their respective interest of games.

Online Gaming Market Regional Outlook

North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are the regional classification of the Online Gaming market. In terms of market share, Asia-Pacific region accounted for more than 50% of the market share in 2021. This is ascribed to the growing base of youth population, increasing internet penetration, rising Chinese gaming industry, and presence of high number of professional gamers in countries like China, Singapore, India, Indonesia, South Korea, etc.

Furthermore, North America and European countries are also witnessing a significant growth due to the increasing technological advancements, presence of well-established gaming infrastructure, and massive investments in the gaming industry.

Buy this premium research report –

https://www.acumenresearchandconsulting.com/buy-now/0/2776

Online Gaming Market Players

Some key online gaming companies covered in the industry include Bwin, Electronics Arts, GungHo Online, Giant Interactive, Gree, Tencent, King Digital Entertainment, NCSOFT, Sony Corp., Peak Games, Playdom, Riot Games, and Zynga.

Browse More Research Topic on Technology Industry:

The global online books services market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and reach the market value of USD 27.1 Billion by 2028.

The global 3D animation market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.5% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and reach the market size of USD 30.3 Billion by 2028.

The global digital lending platform market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.8% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2028 and reach the market size of USD 20.5 Billion by 2028.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

For Latest Update Follow Us on Twitter and, LinkedIn

Contact Us:

Mr. Richard Johnson

Acumen Research and Consulting

USA: + 1 347 474 3864

India: +91 8983225533

E-mail: sales@acumenresearchandconsulting.com