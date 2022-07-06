Endeavour Silver Announces Completion of Pitarrilla Acquisition

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (“Endeavour” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of the Pitarrilla Project (“Pitarrilla”) from SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ/TSX: SSRM; ASX: SSR) ("SSR Mining”). Pitarrilla, one of the largest undeveloped silver deposits in the world1, is located 160 kilometres north of Durango City, in northern Mexico. Pitarrilla comprises 4,950 hectares across five concessions and has significant infrastructure in place with direct access to utilities. All references to dollars ($) in this news release are to United States dollars.



“The addition of the Pitarrilla project elevates our portfolio as a leading mid-tier silver producer with high quality silver exposure and significant growth,” said Dan Dickson, Endeavour’s CEO. “We look forward to bringing our regional expertise to generate long-term value for our shareholders. Our immediate goal is to verify all historical data to prepare a current mineral resource estimate, drill high priority exploration targets, and further define regional targets. The transition process has already begun, and we look forward to building on the successes achieved by SSR Mining.”

Transaction Information

Endeavour purchased Pitarrilla by acquiring all the issued and outstanding shares of SSR Durango, S.A. de C.V. from SSR Mining and Silver Standard Ventures Inc. for total consideration of approximately $70 million, comprising $34,909,936.60 in Endeavour common shares and a further $35,066,829.58 in cash, and a 1.25% net smelter returns royalty (“NSR Royalty”) on Pitarrilla. As a result, 8,577,380 Endeavour common shares were issued based on a deemed price of $4.0700 per share. The shares are subject to a hold period of four months and one day following the date of closing. Following the closing of this transaction, SSR Mining owns 4.52% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Endeavour. Endeavour will have matching rights to purchase the NSR Royalty in the event SSR Mining proposes to sell it.

Management plans to invest $1.8 million for drilling and exploration activities to verify the historical data and define a current resource in 2022.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that operates two high-grade underground silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal of becoming a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

1 One of the world’s largest undeveloped silver deposits is based on publicly filed data available on SNL Metals and Mining and company disclosure as at December 31, 2021 and includes the following projects: Navidad project (Argentina), and Cordero (Mexico). Other companies may calculate their respective resource base differently.