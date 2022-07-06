Royal Goats Club Announces Official NFT Mint Date

Dallas, TX , July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Royal Goats Club has officially announced the mint date for the genesis GOAT series set for July 31, 2022, at noon CST. Each Goat will have different traits and characteristics, as well as different levels of rarity. The founders of the project are aiming to create a better, more user-friendly NFT Marketplace, and during the development phase and pre-launch, RGC is currently focusing on and building its community. Launching an NFT project was the chosen way to do this. The RGC team continues to build a brand and community based on five main pillars: Authenticity, Transparency, Value, Clarity, and Traction.

RGC NFT holders will be granted utility incorporated with the new marketplace.

Holders will be airdropped tokens that will be accepted as minting currency on the Royal Chest NFT Marketplace.

Holders will have zero transaction fees.

Holders will have first access to all royal expansion ideas before the public. full commercial and intellectual property rights to the NFT goats that you own. Holders can use their RGC NFT for personal branding, derivative NFTs, merchandising, logo and much more



The Web3 NFT marketplace, The Royal Chest, will be user-friendly with a built-in authority score for each project/artist that will assist in showing transparency, authenticity, and accountability. Other majestic plans are being devised such as browsing and initiating cross-chain transactions without the need to wrap.

Early RGC NFT Holders will also be invited to a Royal Retreat in the Bahamas among other perks and utilities; you can find more details in the RGC discord or website. “Our mission is to create an inclusive place where people feel like royalty and stay for the long term.long term place where everyone feels included and royal. What better way to show our early supporters than through regal rewards and fun incentives?!” said RGC Marketing Director Devin Stigsell.



Future marketplace updates will be announced following the successful mint of the Royal Goats Club NFT. Currently, RGC is accepting entries for their Royal List providing early minting access for selected supporters.

