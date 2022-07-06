Slope Wallet adds BNB to its cross-chain suite

New York, NY, July 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slope’s BNB integration brings the world of BNB to life on Slope Wallet! Slope is delighted to make this push onto BNB, and it will be inclusive of a BNB-native wallet, as well as access to top ecosystem protocols, including PancakeSwap, Venus, Alpaca, Thetan Arena, and Binance NFT. Slope will offer a fully robust list of BNB DApps in its BNB DApp Browser. BNB has one of the most vibrant protocol ecosystems in the web3 space.

Slope believes that this integration will enable Slope to draw BNB existing users, as well as introduce the existing Solana and Ethereum users to the BNB ecosystem.

BNB DApp Browser on Slope:

About Slope:

Slope Finance is a cross-chain wallet and web3 explorer. It provides functionalities that allow users to safekeep digital assets in self-custody, native access to the most important DeFi use cases, NFT marketplaces, and Dapp interactions for the Solana, Ethereum, and BNB ecosystems. Slope Wallet is available as a mobile app on iOS, Android, Huawei, and on Chrome as a browser extension.

About BNB and About Binance:

Binance Smart Chain (token: BNB) is a new smart contract platform launched by Binance, and based on the Go Ethereum (Geth) client, making it compatible with blockchain apps developed for the Ethereum network. It is, however, much cheaper and faster to run the same apps on BSC than on Ethereum.

Binance is a cryptocurrency exchange platform that combines digital technology and finance. The platform features a portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more.

Why BNB is great:

BNB offers some of the cheapest and fastest transactions across L1 chains. With that, this integration will allow Slope users to make and submit transactions at roughly $0.15 cents per block. These speedy and cheap transactions are a primary driver behind BNB’s 1500% increase in transactions since the beginning of this year.

Slope’s Cross-Chain Mission

As a multi-chain wallet, Slope’s mission is to raise awareness and bridge communities across chain ecosystems, all in one comprehensive wallet experience. This marks Slope’s second major step into a cross-chain future, having integrated Ethereum earlier this year. Slope believes in the power of multi-chain (when done correctly), as it will cross-pollinate the user base across chains, bringing easy access to users, and discoverability to DApps across chains. Slope believes this opportunity for users to easily interact across multiple major chain ecosystems in one easy platform is a major step towards mass-web3 adoption.

Please keep an eye out for future chain integrations on Slope Wallet! Or feel free to give opinions and input here: business@slope.group

