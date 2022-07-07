Proactive news headlines including Tempus Resources, Latrobe Magnesium, Kingston Resources and Caspin Resources

Sydney, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Tempus Resources Ltd (ASX:TMR, TSX-V:TMRR) has fielded more visible gold from diamond drilling of the Blue Vein structure within the Elizabeth Gold Project in southern British Columbia, Canada. Click here

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) (LMG) has started a pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its 100,000 tonnes per annum 'green magnesium' plant, awarding the project to global engineering, construction and project management company, Bechtel. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) has set its development and expansion strategy for the Mineral Hill Gold and Copper Mine in New South Wales in motion, funded by a recent $10 million debt facility extended to the company by PURE Asset Management’s Resources Fund. Click here

Caspin Resources Ltd (ASX:CPN) says assays from reverse circulation (RC) drilling at the Serradella prospect demonstrate the potential for a significant nickel, copper and platinum group element (PGE) deposit at the company’s Yarawindah Brook Project in WA. Click here

Riversgold Ltd (ASX:RGL) has resumed fieldwork targeting a spodumene-rich LCT (lithium-caesium-tantalum) system at its highly prospective Tambourah Lithium Project in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Click here

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH, OTCQB:COPHF) has entered a non-binding, non-exclusive heads of agreement with Gotro Global Pte Ltd to introduce subsidiary Sierra Sage Herbs LLC’s pet care products to the Singapore market. Click here

Critical Resources Ltd (ASX:CRR) has completed its inaugural 5,000-metre drill program at Mavis Lake Lithium Project in Canada, intersecting spodumene-bearing pegmatites in 35 of the 37 drill holes. Click here

Strickland Metals Ltd (ASX:STK) is trading higher after delivering encouraging drilling results from Millrose Gold Project on the northeast flank of the Yandal Belt in Western Australia. Click here

Chalice Mining Ltd (ASX:CHN, OTCQB:CGMLF) has unearthed a new nickel-copper-platinum group element (PGE) sulphide zone in maiden drilling at Dampier target, 10 kilometres north of the Gonneville deposit within the Julimar Nickel-Copper-PGE Project in Western Australia. Click here

Gascoyne Resources Ltd (ASX:GCY) has met guidance, delivering gold production of 71,153 ounces for the 2022 financial year from the Dalgaranga Gold Mine in Western Australia. Click here

Duke Exploration Ltd (ASX:DEX) has fielded elevated gold mineralisation with associated copper intervals from initial reverse circulation (RC) drilling at Rogers Prospect within the company’s flagship Bundarra Copper Project in North Queensland. Click here

CV Check Ltd (ASX:CV1) has launched OnCite, a free digital credential passport app hosting worker credentials in a single place. Click here

Great Boulder Resources Ltd (ASX:GBR) has further confirmed the golden potential of Mulga Bill within the Side Well Gold Project in Western Australia with the latest diamond drill assays returning up to 5.9 metres at 39.37 g/t gold from 84.3 metres including 3.6 metres at 63.79 g/t from 85.4 metres. Click here

Sovereign Metals Ltd (ASX:SVM, AIM:SVML) has entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Mitsui & Co Ltd, one of Japan's largest trading houses, with the intention of establishing a marketing alliance and offtake for 30,000 tonnes of natural rutile annually from the world-class Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi. Click here

Piedmont Lithium Inc (ASX:PLL, NASDAQ:PLL, XETRA:) has been added to the small cap US Russell 2000 ® Index and the Russell Microcap Index as part of the 2022 Russell indexes reconstitution. This is a key milestone for PLL as it looks to engage with the broader US investment community. Click here

Kazia Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:KZA, NASDAQ:KZIA) has been awarded a Rare Paediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the use of paxalisib in the treatment of atypical rhabdoid/teratoid tumours (AT/RT), a rare and highly aggressive childhood brain cancer. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's original digital collectibles and NFT marketplace Quidd now features Stencil Tongue, a new art series collaboration with Hong Kong street artist Szabotage. Click here

