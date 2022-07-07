Stryker Corp and Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc Among Leading Companies in the Bone Cement Market | Globaldata Plc

LONDON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Bone Cement Market Size (Value, Volume, ASP) by Segments, Share, Trend and SWOT Analysis, Regulatory and Reimbursement Landscape, Procedures, and Forecast, 2015-2030” report offered by GlobalData Plc discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on bone cement devices market for the year 2020 and beyond through robust methodologies and sources. The bone cement market estimates were built considering the usage of bone cement in joint reconstruction and trauma fixation procedures.



Cemented knee replacement is widely acknowledged as the gold-standard total knee replacement procedure globally. Despite growing interest in cementless and hybrid designs, GlobalData expects the use of bone cement in knee replacement procedures will remain the standard through the forecast period.

Bone Cement Market Trends

Increased prevalence of osteoarthritis (OA), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), and osteoporosis, and growing fracture incidence are contributing to an increased need for bone cement globally. A growing global trend of health consciousness also increases the incidence of fracture, triggered by increased physical activity, recreational sports, and exercise. Additionally, the rise of osteoporosis and OA leads to more fractures. Finally, data show that a considerable number of falls are by individuals over the age of 65, a population that is increasing in most markets, leading to increased primary and revision hip replacement procedures. Bone cement trends are dependent on trends in hip replacement, knee replacement, and trauma fixation procedures.

Impact of COVID-19 on Bone Cement Market

The bone cement market has been affected severely due to the rapid increase of COVID-19 cases. COVID-19 has led to a significant decrease of elective procedures, resulting in huge revenue loss for the industry in the first half of the year. However, the market starts recovering gradually in the second half of the year, with a shift in the numbers of elective surgeries performed in ambulatory surgery centers in some countries.

Bone Cement Market Segment Analysis

Antibiotic Bone Cement

Nonantibiotic Bone Cement

Bone Cement Market Share, by Segment

Bone Cement Market Analysis by Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

Central and South America



Bone Cement Market Share, by Region

Leading Companies in the Bone Cement Market

Stryker Corp

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Heraeus Holding GmbH

Colflax Corp

Tecres SPA

Others



Bone Cement Market Share, by Leading Companies

Bone Cement Market Report Scope

This market model gives important, expert insight you won’t find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market. This model is required reading for:

CMO executives who must have deep understanding of the bone cement marketplace to make strategic planning and investment decisions.

Sourcing and procurement executives who must understand crucial components of the supply base in order to make decisions about supplier selection and management.

Private equity investors that need a deeper understanding of the market to identify and value potential investment targets.



Bone Cement Market Overview

Market Size 2021 $716.9 million Key Segments Antibiotic Bone Cement and Nonantibiotic Bone Cement Key Regions Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Central and South America Countries Covered United States, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, China, India, Russia, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Israel, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Taiwan, Czech Republic, Greece, Hungary, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Argentina, and Chile Leading Companies Stryker Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Colflax Corp, Tecres SPA, and Others

FAQs

What was the bone cement market size in 2021?

The bone cement market size was estimated at $716.9 million in 2021.

What are the key segments in the bone cement market?

The key segments in the bone cement market are antibiotic bone cement, and nonantibiotic bone cement.

What are the key regions in the bone cement market?

The key regions in the bone cement market are Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, North America, and Central and South America.

Which are the leading companies in the bone cement market?

Some of the leading companies in the bone cement market are Stryker Corp, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Heraeus Holding GmbH, Colflax Corp, Tecres SPA, and others.

