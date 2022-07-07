English Finnish





NoHo Partners Plc



STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 7 July 2022 at 9:30 a.m.



NoHo Partners Plc’s new shares have been registered with the Trade Register and trading in the new shares commences on or about 8 July 2022



On 1 July 2022, NoHo Partners Plc (“NoHo Partners”) communicated on a directed share issue. The 170,728 new shares (“New Shares”) subscribed for in the share issue have today 7 July 2022 been registered with the Trade Register maintained by the Finnish Patent and Registration Office. The share issue relates to an acquisition whereby NoHo Partners purchased all the shares in Sea Horse Oy.



After the registration of the New Shares, the aggregate number of shares in NoHo Partners is 20,699,801. The New Shares will carry shareholder rights as of the date of registration.



The company has applied for the new Shares to be admitted for trading with the company’s other shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd so that the trading will begin on or about 8 July 2022.



For more information:

Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 235 7817

Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655



NoHo Partners Plc

Hatanpään valtatie 1 B

FI-33100 Tampere



www.noho.fi/en



NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013, becoming the first Finnish listed restaurant company. It has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. Some of the well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs, Campingen and Cock’s & Cows. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time employees. The Group aims to achieve turnover of MEUR 400 by the end of 2024. The company’s vision is to be the leading restaurant company in Northern Europe.