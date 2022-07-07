Advantest’s 2022 VOICE Developer Conference Concludes Successful Event with Record Attendance

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading semiconductor test equipment supplier Advantest Corporation’s (TSE: 6857) VOICE 2022 Developer Conference reached maximum attendance and sponsorship capacity at the OMNI Montelucia Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona on May 17-18. Over 300 people attended the event, the majority of whom were Advantest customers and partners. In total, more than 60 companies were represented at VOICE 2022. This year’s event included more than 65 technical papers presented across eight breakout session over the course of the two days.



The 2022 conference received 119 abstract submissions from 31 companies across 13 countries. The papers were reviewed by a technical committee that included 20 Advantest customers representing 12 companies. A total of 66 papers were accepted for presentation during the technical breakout sessions, of which fifty percent were written or co-authored by customers.

In addition to the technical sessions, VOICE featured a Partners’ Expo, three highly rated keynote speakers and a first-time “fireside chat” conducted between G. Dan Hutcheson, vice chair of TechInsights and Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of Global Operations at Micron. In addition to the paper presentations, attendees had the opportunity to hear from Advantest R&D engineers and technology experts during the Technology Kiosk Showcase. A workshop day followed VOICE, which offered a hands-on learning experience for attendees. Evening events and scheduled breaks provided attendees valuable time to network.

This year’s program focused on crucial topics in the automatic test equipment (ATE) industry, adding technical tracks on topics of High Performance Digital and Emerging New Market Drivers and Trends, including smart data innovation and big data analytics, cyber security, and secure edge and cloud solutions.

VOICE is made possible by the organizational work of a Steering Committee, made up of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, and the support of event sponsors, which featured 22 companies including two new participants this year.

Best Paper and Best Kiosk Awards

Through the VOICE mobile app, attendees voted to select the best technical presentations and the best technology kiosk. Brendan Tully of Amazon and Mike Kozma of Advantest won best paper for their presentation titled “New ATE Testing Techniques Using PCI-Express with Link Scale-PCIe to Solve Scan, Structural, Protocol and Third-Party Integration Challenges,” as did Stefan Walther and Linda Hänel of Advantest for their paper, “Migrating the Test of Medium Power Mainstream SOC Devices Using UHC4T/DPS128 to a Single XPS256 DPS Solution.” Honorable mention awards were given to Ram Mowdhgalya Mani and Gabriel Tellechea of AMD for their paper titled “Screen Outliers with Adaptive Test Points to Improve Quality and Reliability,” and to Oscar Solano Jimenez and Satoshi Tatematsu of Advantest for their paper, “S-Parameter Capability on the V93000 for Millimeter Wave Devices.” Sonny Banwari and his team from Advantest won the best kiosk award. This year’s kiosk was titled “ACS Edge 2.0.”

Visionary Award

At the closing awards ceremony the VOICE Steering Committee presented its Visionary Award to Gabriel Tellechea of AMD, a pivotal Advantest customer who has provided ongoing, sustained support to the conference since he first attended and presented in 2011.

In presenting the Visionary Award to Tellechea, Ronald Goerke, VOICE General Chair said, “From the outset, this annual international event has been organized by and for members of the semiconductor test ecosystem. The program’s success is directly linked to the dedicated test professionals who have shared their valuable time, knowledge and foresight into industry trends. We want to publicly recognize a person who has truly brought vision to the VOICE Developer Conference year after year.”

To see all of this year’s conference highlights, visit the VOICE 2022 infographic.

VOICE 2023

VOICE 2023 will return to the popular host city of Santa Clara, CA. For more information, visit https://voice.advantest.com.

About VOICE Developer Conference

Managed by a steering committee of volunteer representatives from Advantest and its customers, VOICE is the leading developer conference for the growing international community of users and strategic partners involved with Advantest’s V93000 and T2000 SoC test platforms as well as Advantest memory testers, handlers and test cell solutions. The conference offers a unique opportunity to take part in making semiconductor testing operations as efficient and cost effective as possible. Attendees gain and share valuable insights, build long-lasting relationships and learn what’s new about Advantest test equipment, handlers and applications.

About Advantest Corporation

Advantest (TSE: 6857) is the leading manufacturer of automatic test and measurement equipment used in the design and production of semiconductors for applications including 5G communications, the Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous vehicles, high performance computing (HPC) including artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and more. Its leading-edge systems and products are integrated into the most advanced semiconductor production lines in the world. The company also conducts R&D to address emerging testing challenges and applications; develops advanced test-interface solutions for wafer sort and final test; produces scanning electron microscopes essential to photomask manufacturing; and offers system-level test solutions and other test-related accessories. Founded in Tokyo in 1954, Advantest is a global company with facilities around the world and an international commitment to sustainable practices and social responsibility. More information is available at www.advantest.com.

